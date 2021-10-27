MODERNIZING READING’S POLICE FORCE - Tuesday night the Reading Select Board was introduced to the new Coalition Outreach Coordinator Krystal Mellonakos-Garay along with new Civil Rights Sergeant Patrick Silva. Mellonakos was most recently a certified domestic violence counselor while Silva has been a sergeant in the Reading Police Department since 2014. From left to right, Police Chief David Clark, Sergeant Patrick Silva, Krystal Mellonakos-Garay, and Coalition Director Erica McNamara.