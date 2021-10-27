By BOB HOLMES
READING – With the health pandemic still effecting every corner of the community, the Select Board voted to maintain the status quo for Reading taxes for the third straight year. For residents, it means your taxes are going up, but you probably knew that already. For businesses, it means they won’t be asked to pay a greater share of the tax burden.
With the dust still settling from three nights of town meeting, the Reading Select Board held its shortest meeting of the year Tuesday. From taxes to Tuvell, the board was done and heading out into a nor’easter before 10 p.m. With chair Karen Herrick delayed in getting to the meeting, it was chaired by Anne Landry, who was making her first in-person appearance in the Select Board meeting room since early in 2020.
Residents don’t need to be reminded that property tax bills are due Monday. In his presentation before the board, Town Assessor Victor Santaniello presented a chart that showed the average tax bill in Reading has gone from $6,109 just 10 years ago to $9,090 this year.
While the knee-jerk response is to point at big box stores in town like Home Depot and say, ‘make them pay more,’ the board was again reluctant to shift the tax burden to local businesses.
Board member Chris Haley, himself a small business owner in town, talked of the range of businesses in town, from Home Depot to Drew’s Stews. “Everybody is struggling,” said Haley. For me, I’d like to keep things the same.”
Carlo Bacci, also a small business owner, agreed.
“I’ve always been of the notion to keep it where it is,” said Bacci.
The “it” translated to keeping the Commercial, Industrial, Personal (CIP) shift to 1.02, and, as approved by a board vote of 5-0, the Minimum Residential Factor to .9985. Add in the commitment to the Reading Senior Circuit Breaker tax credit, and the Reading residential tax rate was officially set at $13.33. For 2022, that means an estimated tax bill of $9,366. The commercial rate was set at $13.55.
The board could counter the residential increases in the future by shifting more of the burden to businesses, but in 2021 with the lingering pandemic, members were reluctant to do that.
“I would love to see us be able to shift more of the burden to larger businesses, but we can’t,” said Mark Dockser. “I’m in favor of holding it to 1.02 as a strong message to our business community.”
“For the moment, I’d like to keep things stable,” added Karen Herrick.
The greatest factor in the tax increase is the value of our homes. In 2019, 267 homes sold for an average of $664,451. A year later 227 Reading homes were sold at an average sale price of $708,315. While our tax rates have fallen three straight years, the greater home values mean greater taxes.
As for the Senior Circuit Breaker tax credit, 226 Reading seniors were approved for property tax relief. That meant $353,982.50 was spread out among the residential property owners to pay for the tax relief.
Santaniello was also part of an earlier discussion when the board approved a ninth year of sharing his services with Wakefield.
The board also approved the formation of the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (RECALC). The seven-member ad hoc committee will explore the possibility of building a new Senior/Community Center.
Dockser, who first presented the idea at the Oct. 12 board meeting, will represent the board on the committee. In addition, there will be a representative from the Council on Aging, the Recreation Committee and four members of the community. The application for the community members will be posted on the town website for 15 days with the final selections made at the board’s Nov. 23 meeting. Dockser hopes the first meeting of the group could happen in December with the goal of bringing their ideas to the April town meeting.
With resident Walt Tuvell filing his ninth Open Meeting Law complaint earlier this month, the board voted to again propose mediation to resolve the disputes. While Tuvell wants the meetings to be in-person and recorded, the board proposed meeting in executive session, hybrid, and without recording the proceedings.
Because a mediation session could take 2-5 hours, both Dockser and Bacci said they didn’t have five hours to give right now and the board added January to its terms.
“The ball is in his court,” said Bacci before the board voted 5-0 to propose mediation with their new terms.
The Select Board also took the next steps in the purchase of lot 5 at Meadow Brook, a decision made by Town Meeting last Thursday. The lot will be purchased for $450,000 and town counsel will work with Meadow Brook and the developer to finalize the purchase and sale agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.