READING – Article 9 of the November Town Meeting is a lesson in the danger of assumptions.
With references to adverse and negative impacts, excessive density, and pressure on our parking supply, Article 9 seems a compilation of recent Reading social media rants targeting Downtown development, crafted into a more mature Town Meeting article.
“To see if the town will vote to mitigate adverse 40R zoning project impacts on neighboring properties that are now evidenced by visual, acoustic, shadow, excessive density, and other impacts; and to mitigate unanticipated 40R zoning project pressures on street parking supply that are now negatively impacting residents and businesses alike; by halting any new Plan Review approvals of projects using 40R zoning provisions until density-reducing revisions to the 40R zoning code are considered and approved by Town Meeting, or to take any other action with respect thereto.”
Surely there was an “enough-is-enough” moment, a desire to stop the development, behind the Citizens Petition by Town Meeting member and Precinct 4 Chair Mary Ellen O’Neill.
“No,” said O’Neill, a resident since 1992 and a Town Meeting member since ’95. “That’s not possible. Our population in general in Eastern Massachusetts continues to grow. You have to make room for people. Reading is making a lot of effort to become a welcoming, inclusive community. And I’m really happy about that. I hope this continues down that road.”
In addition to O’Neill’s time as a Town Meeting member, the UMass-Amherst grad was on the Reading Municipal Light Board of Commissioners from 2006-12 and was also a member of the town’s Aquatics Advisory Board when the pool at the Burbank Y opened. Her husband John is also a Town Meeting member, and between that, their four children and four grandchildren, she’s enjoying a busy retirement.
So, if she’s not opposed to the proliferation of mixed-use developments in town, what’s the point of her petition? Introducing a new term for many residents: lot coverage, or the idea that just because you own a lot your building doesn’t have to fill 100 percent of it. As O’Neill suggested during a discussion on the Town Common this week, how about 80 percent with a couple of trees?
At the 2020 November Town Meeting O’Neill submitted an instructional motion regarding the town’s 40R regulations. It was approved, and at the April Town Meeting, another instructional motion was approved with the same idea. “Let’s get this density reduced, let’s get the lot coverage reduced,” she said. Her Citizen’s Petition is a follow-up to those motions. Town Meeting begins Monday.
According to state law, 40R “encourages communities to create dense residential or mixed-use smart growth zoning districts, including a high percentage of affordable housing units, to be located near transit stations, in areas of concentrated development such as existing city and town centers, and in other highly suitable locations.”
Reading embraced 40R with the Downtown Smart Growth District adopted in 2009, and expanded in 2017. The first big project residents might remember is the conversion of the old Atlantic supermarket to a mixed-use development in 2012. In recent years, the mixed-use formula has spread, and not to everyone’s liking.
The Community Planning and Development Commission (CPDC), along with town staff, have heard the rumblings as each new project is revealed and have told developers of the community’s concerns. Much of that can be seen in the High-Chute Street development. Last month the developers said they were increasing the set-back, one of numerous changes to make the building more acceptable to the town. Brick without green, brick without open space, doesn’t cut it anymore.
“They’re aware of people’s concerns,” said O’Neill. “I’m not opposed to change and increasing density down in this hub we have here, but we did allow 100 percent lot coverage so we kind of gave up some negotiating tools.”
Eight of the 31 units at the Chute Street development will be affordable, something O’Neill understands the town must pay attention to as it strives to retain the 10 percent goal for affordable housing in town.
“But it’s a matter of, are we going to allow everything to be built out to the sidewalk? There’s nothing now that we could guarantee we could get a space like we have next to the Bunratty. As of right now, with future developments, they’d be entitled to 100 percent lot coverage.
“This way, everything doesn’t have to be the same but maybe we could get some more flexibility, more creativity down there. And not just everything built to the max.”
While she’s not against development in town, she wants it to be greener, with more open space.
“More attractive. And somehow retaining, as much as we can, some of the small-town feel. There is a great need for housing, definitely affordable housing in this area. We’re in a very attractive area. I don’t really care for all the far-flung big developments that are totally car reliant like Johnson Woods. Johnson Woods will always be car dependent.”
The point of Article 9 is to pause development to let the resident’s wishes catch up to the zoning realities.
“Everything now we’re being reactive. We set up the 40R and I’m good with that, although I wish we had been more aware of the density and the lot coverage issues and been smarter about that early on. That would have been much better. Right now, we’re in the process of reacting to these change overs in property and implementing this.
“But is there a way to be proactive and design certain areas the way we want? There are a lot of ways at looking at this and looking at other communities that may be doing some more innovative thinking in regard to this. It’s here to stay, we just want it to work better for us.”
Lot coverage isn’t her only issue. Take the Chute Street development for instance.
“I told them the top of it looked silly and the colors looked like I was in California. Ocean Blue? I’m interested in innovative looks but I think you have some elements that respect that we’re probably one of the oldest towns in Massachusetts, and have that New England feeling.”
Article 9 may not help with projects like Ace Flats on Gould Street, but O’Neill hopes its passage will help the town craft future development in a more Reading-friendly way.
“It has been a little bit too much too quick,” she said. “And there’s a lot coming down the line.”
