To the Reading community, Rowan Manahan is a stubborn, competitive, and organized person.
In his previous years, he has attended J.W. Killam Elementary School and Walter S. Parker Middle School.
Rowan shared that he is “a pretty decent friend to people that are close to me and I think I try my hardest to help others with their problems. I am also a decent student and I never give my teachers problems. I am honest and always try my hardest in class.”
Rowan also shared that his most exciting memories were when the Swiss exchange students visited.
He states, “I got to meet Miro, my exchange student, and all of his classmates. For two weeks we got lots of quality time together and I was able to create many new friendships that I hope will last a lifetime. I’ve never experienced anything like this before and I am extremely excited to visit them in Basel during April break.”
Rowan co-founded the POWIR club during his junior year and is still a member.
He also has been a member of the French Club since junior year.
For sports, Rowan plays for Varsity spring track and he is a high jumper.
With Rowan's consistent hard work, his course load mostly includes AP and Honors classes. For this year, Rowan’s classes include AP Calculus AB, AP Statistics, AP Environmental, AP Physics 1, and Honors Poetry. Rowan also shared that his past favorite courses were AP Chemistry, Honors Biology, and Honors History 9.
Throughout high school, Rowan shared that there was one class that influenced his development. He notes, “Mr. Buono taught my AP Chemistry class junior year and it has influenced my academic development the most by far. It has been by far the most difficult class I’ve taken, but it was my favorite.”
Outside of school, Rowan has worked at Target in 2021 and Maitland Mountain Farm during 2022. He also has been working at Pamplemousse since 2018 and will continue to work there.
When Rowan has free time, he enjoys doing many activities. He shares that he enjoys researching, watching TV and movies, playing basketball, going to the gym and working out, and spending time with his friends and family.
Rowan also frequently spends his time volunteering around the community. In the past, he has helped tutor his fellow classmates in high school. He also volunteered to do Garden work for Maitland Mountain Farm, Plummer Island. Rowan also donated his time to do environmental research for the NSLC.
Some quick fun facts about Rowan are that his favorite foods are cereal. Ryan Reynolds is his favorite actor. “Baby Driver” is his favorite movie. Finally, his favorite animals are penguins.
Rowan shares what he will remember most about the four years he spent in high school.
He states, “I will remember my friends and that’s probably it. My high school experience hasn’t been the greatest and my friends are the only good part of it. Classes, sports, clubs, and extracurriculars have allowed me to create lots of friendships that I will never forget. I will miss everyone when I go to college, but that’s it.”
Rowan would like to major in STEM in the future, but is still undecided. His fields of interest are chemistry, Biotechnology, and environmental science.
Rowan lives on Warren Avenue and has two siblings Charlotte (16) and Amelia (9).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.