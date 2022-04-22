Audrey Gentile is an empathetic, shy, and kind member of the RMHS community. To her classmates, Audrey is known as a creative student. She shows real kindness to all of her peers. She is someone who anyone could feel comfortable turning to in a moment of need. Audrey is a genuine person and a true example of what it means to respect others.
During her last year of high school, Audrey has filled her schedule with a variety of different classes, including many electives. They are Poetry, Entrepreneurship, Financial Literacy, Sculpture, Epidemic Disease, Health Issues, Diverse Voices, Spanish. As a Senior, Audrey is allowed to take many classes that are not offered to students in lower grades. Poetry is one of the English electives that many Seniors choose to take. It offers an alternative to a normal English class and allows RMHS students to study a specific area they may be interested in.
Another class similar to this that Audrey is also taking is Diverse Voices. This English elective has the stated goal of “exploring issues of access to power through a variety of works from diverse writers with the goal of understanding how and why these voices deserve to be heard and not pushed to the margins of society.” Diverse Voices is one of Audrey’s favorite classes she has ever taken.
“I took Diverse Voices with Ms. Williams first semester and it was amazing! That was definitely one of my favorite classes and it made an impact on me,” she said.
Some of her other favorites include Spanish, Sculpture, and Anatomy & Physiology. Audrey said, “Junior year, taking anatomy and physiology with Ms. Dalby showed me how exciting learning about biology can be. Another class I liked was English with Ms. Lynch my Junior year. I usually don’t enjoy English, but the way Ms. Lynch taught it made it so fun!”
After taking these classes, and many others, Audrey has made the Honor Roll for multiple semesters during her time at RMHS.
Outside of her classes, Audrey is involved with a few different clubs and activities at RMHS. She is the photographer for the RMHS school newspaper, The Orbit. Many of her photographs have been featured in published articles. Audrey is also part of the RMHS Color Guard, which is part of the RMHS Marching Band.
Audrey remarked that something she will always take with her after graduating from high school are the memories she made with this “amazing community.” One of these memories came during this school year, when the Marching Band won first place and a platinum medal at the 2021 New England Scholastic Band Association competition. This was the first win in program history for RMHS, which is a huge accomplishment for the band and Color Guard.
Audrey would like to extend a word of thanks to her parents and some teachers that have made an impact on her.
She said, “I would like to thank my family for always being there for me and helping me through rough times. I would also like to thank Ms. Malley for helping me when I needed support and always checking in on me.”
Audrey would also like to thank AP Photography teacher Mrs. Dailey.
“Another class that I truly loved was AP Photography with Mrs. Dailey. She made it one of my favorite classes in high school. It was not an easy class, but Mrs. Dailey kept supporting me whenever I had a hard time and encouraged me to keep going with my photography. If it weren’t for Mrs. Dailey, I definitely wouldn’t have grown as much as I did as a photographer and a person. Thank you so much Mrs. Dailey!”
In her free time, Audrey loves to take photos, make crafts, and practice color guard. She loves any type of Indian food, and enjoys Chutney’s, an Indian restaurant in Cambridge. Her favorite TV show is Everybody Loves Raymond. Her favorite quote comes from Stephanie Bennett-Henry. It is, “Life is tough, but so are you.”
In the fall, Audrey plans on attending a community college for two years and then transferring to a four year university. She is interested in the fields of Photojournalism and Microbiology. She will likely study either Biology or Photography but she has not yet made up her mind.
Audrey lives on Hillside Road with her parents Melissa and Paul Gentile, and her younger sister Maddie Gentile (15).
