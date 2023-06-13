By PATRICK BLAIS
READING - The School Committee recently joined with Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski in lauding a handful of retiring teachers and educators during the district’s annual staff appreciation and awards ceremony.
During the local education board’s most recent gathering, students, parents, and public school system employees crowded into the RMHS library to recognize the various achievements of everyday classroom teachers and staff members during the 2022-2023 academic year.
Used to a much smaller audience during most other board meetings, School Committee Chairman Shawn Brandt upon opening up the meeting couldn’t help but celebrate and welcome the chance to celebrate local educators in front of such a large crowd. Milaschewski would later echo those sentiments.
“Usually, we’re up here all alone talking into the nothingness, so it’s wonderful to see so many faces out there,” said Brandt.
“This is one of our favorite nights of the year in just being able to recognize people who are doing incredible work in our community,” the superintendent later remarked. “Every staff member we recognize tonight are [individuals] who go above and beyond for our community.”
During the special event, dozens of teachers are recognized for a series of accomplishments that ranged from achieving “professional status” upon completing their third consecutive year of working for the district and other decades-of-service milestones.
In a series of particular touching moments, Milaschewski read out the names of the 14 educators who will be ending their careers in Reading with the close of the academic year on Friday, June 16.
Those retiring staff members include:
• Coolidge Middle School social studies teacher Mary Cuscuna;
• Parker Middle School teacher Jeanne Duran;
• RMHS maintenance dept. worker Maurice Hillis;
• Killam Elementary School special education teacher Lucille Kaloyanides;
• Killam Elementary School’s Barbara King;
• Coolidge Middle School counselor Marlene Lifshin;
• RMHS teacher Shelley Lynch;
• Parker Middle School science teacher William Macindewar;
• RMHS staff member Robert Mooney;
• Parker Middle School staffer Brigid Rodin;
• Barrow Elementary School nurse School Christine Rose;
• RMHS teacher Amy Swenbeck-Fedele
• Coolidge Middle School science and engineering teacher Selma Walsh;
• and Coolidge Middle School reading specialist Laura Warren.
During the retirement announcements, several colleagues stepped forward to introduce a handful of their co-workers and explain their impacts to the district.
For example, Parker Middle School English teacher Andrew Spinale rose to recognize former classroom paraeducator Jeanne Duran, who would spend the last 13 years of her career in Reading teaching English.
Jokingly describing the classroom instructor as so dedicated that she actually took notes during a recent meeting about school next year - when she will hopefully be comfortably settling into her retirement - Spinale described his co-worker as completely selfless.
“Jeanne never turns down an opportunity to help out a colleague. She is selfless and the commensurate team player,” he said. “Most importantly, Jeanne never gives up on a student…and I mean never. She sees them for who they are and who they can be.”
Later, a colleague of RMHS maintenance worker Maurice Hillis recounted a recent event where electricity was lost to a portion of the building. The veteran staff member, who started work for the district in 1986, turned up using his institutional knowledge of when renovations were done to the building to identify where the breaker switch for the impacted wing was situated.
“Mo has been with the department since 1986 and he’s seen just about everything. He’s what makes RMSH work,” said his colleague, noting Hillis shows up for work everyday at 6 a.m.
Also recognized by Killam Elementary School Principal Sarah Leveque was special education teacher Lucille Kaloyanides, yet another worker with three-decades of service to the district under her belt.
According to the building administrator, the veteran educator is so popular amongst families and students that she often receives emails from parents who all but beg for their children to be assigned to work with her.
“I can’t tell you how many emails I receive that say, ‘I know I’m not supposed to ask, but is there any way we could have Ms. K again?” Leveque explained.
Taking the podium for a second time at the recent awards ceremony, Spinale later lauded the work of 32-year teaching veteran William Macindewar, who he described the science instructor as a gentle giant with a Herculean sense of patience.
“The terms gentle giant and big teddy bear were built for the man known as Mr. Mac by his students. He’s known for his saintlike patience and calm and self-spoken demeanor,” said Spinale of the science teacher.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.