READING - Next Saturday, August 12th, residents are invited to the next chapter of the ‘Beer Garden’ on the Common.
The family friendly event runs from 2pm - 8pm on Reading Common and brings together kid’s activities, a beer garden, an antique and sports car exhibit, live music, and of course food!
Area breweries Hopothecary Ales and Small Change Brewing Company will serve up local a selection of adult beverages for those 21+ while the food selection and options are sure to hit the spot for a wide variety of taste buds.
Food as well as beverages from Pamplemousse, Empower, Pizza World, Swissbakers and Fat Larry’s will be central to the event while other downtown restaurants will offer even more options for patrons.
Entertainment will play a central role in the event and kickoff right at 2pm. Era of the Wolf band will fire things up for the first few hours. The band’s style of music they produce has been described as alternative rock with a wide variety of influences ranging from Britney Spears to All Time Low to Muse, and everything in between.
DJ MDeck will keep the party going during the 4-6pm time slot before the Out of the House band hits the speakers at 6pm. Out of the House band is self-described as “a North Shore of Boston-based mobile party disguised as a cover Rock band.”
Kids activities and lawn games will help entertain the little ones.
According to their website, North Reading’s Hopothecary Ales founders, Mike and Steve Gabardi, were typical bickering brothers that united to form a strong bond over their love for craft beer. In the event you don’t get enough of the local brew taste at the Common you can visit the brewery just up the road at 303 Main Street in North Reading.
Last year Small Change Brewing Company was recognized by Boston Magazine for their take on the “dark mild, a low-alcohol British pub classic” for “its toasty undertones of nutty chocolate and cola.” Small Change Brewing Company is the husband-and-wife team of Mike Patterson and Emily Vides and came out of a decade of home brewing, a few jobs at Boston-area breweries, and a love of all things beer and brewing.
