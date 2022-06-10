Alice Lin is a diligent, thoughtful, and caring member of the Reading Memorial High School community. Alice moved to Reading during middle school and finished eighth grade at Parker Middle School. Before that, she attended Jefferson Elementary School, Central Intermediate School, and Shepherd Middle School, all of which were in Illinois.
To her classmates, friends, and peers, Alice is someone who has a deep passion for her interests. Whatever it is that she may be doing, Alice is always committed to it. Whether it's researching a story for the school newspaper, organizing a food drive, or writing a Senior Profile, Alice gives it her all. Alice has been involved in numerous different clubs and activities at RMHS. Her level of involvement is far-reaching and it's what sets her apart from her peers.
When asked about what she would remember the most from high school, she said, “I think I will remember the college process the most. I felt like the college process was a transition to getting ready for college which I found exciting but nervous at the same time. During the process, meeting up with my guidance counselor, touring colleges, and writing college essays were all things that I found to be meaningful. While I felt stressed while waiting for admission results, I felt relieved after I started receiving some acceptance letters.”
When looking back at her high school experience, Alice said that her most exciting moments came from when she was on the RMHS Volleyball team.
She said, “Volleyball is my favorite sport and I really enjoy playing volleyball but I stopped playing because of COVID. I enjoyed being on the team because my teammates and I all had something in common, we all love to play volleyball. I especially liked game days where we would compete against other volleyball teams from different towns where we would have fun and try our best.”
Alice played volleyball when she was a Freshman and a Sophomore. Her position was Outside Hitter.
During her senior year, Alice filled her schedule with AP Biology, AP Statistics, Spanish 5, Introduction to Calculus, Honors Film & Literature, Honors Journalism, and Symphonic Band. In the past, some of her favorite classes were Mrs. Fedele’s Honors Psychology class because of her interest in Psychology and Mrs. Pray’s Spanish 5 class because they would watch El Internado, a Spanish TV show.
As a result of all her hard work in these classes, Alice has made the RMHS Honor Roll and High Honor Roll during multiple semesters. She has also been inducted as a member of the National Honor Society. In order to fulfill the requirements for this great achievement, Alice had to maintain a high GPA, hold multiple leadership positions, and complete dozens of hours of community service.
During these past four years, Alice has dedicated a ton of her time to various community service projects that she cared about.
For the RMHS Art Club, she volunteered to draw portraits for the Memory Project. Alice has participated in this program, which sends the portraits to countries in poverty, for the past three years. With the local Study Buddies program, Alice tutored for 8 hours each year in different subjects during her Junior and Senior years. During the pandemic, Alice volunteered with Reading Kids Connect, a local group that pairs high school or college students with younger members of the community. Here, she created and wrote newsletters for students and parents, such as study tips or cooking recipes.
Alice also spent time with the RMHS Cards 4 Kindness Club. To Alice, community service is, “Doing something for a good cause even if it’s something very little.”
Alice has been involved with so many different clubs and organizations here at RMHS. Alice was a member of the Culture Club, Mental Health Awareness Club, Spread Kindness Club, RMHS Cards 4 Kindness Club, and Study Buddies. However, her main focus has been on three clubs; the RMHS Art Club, RMHS Psychology Club, and the RMHS newspaper, The Orbit. Alice was president of all three clubs during her Senior year. She even founded the Psychology Club during her Junior year.
One of Alice’s favorite teachers from her time at RMHS was Mr. Binaghi, who taught Spanish 3. Alice said, “I would always remember him saying, ‘No pain, no gain.’ He’s a very positive person and always emphasizes that you need to put in hard work to succeed.”
Alice would like to thank a few different people for the impact they had on her during her high school years. She said, “I would like to thank my guidance counselor, Ms. Santa Maria for being very supportive during the college process. I would also like to thank Mr. McSweeney and Mrs. Fedele for all their help in and outside the classroom and for writing my college recommendation letters. I want to especially thank my parents for their advice and for supporting my decisions. Lastly, I would like to thank my friends who were always there to brighten up my day during our high school career.”
In her free time, Alice loves to watch dramas, play volleyball, or hang out with friends. Her favorite food is steak, and her favorite dessert is Matcha ice cream. Her favorite TV show is El Internado and her favorite book series is Conspiracy 365. Her favorite quote is, “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure.”
In the fall, Alice will be attending the University of Massachusetts Amherst where she will study Psychology. Alice eventually hopes to become a Clinical Psychologist.
Alice lives on Hopkins Street with her parents, Lan Liu and Hao Lin, and her two siblings, Lories (20) and Steven (13).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.