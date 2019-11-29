READING – The Reading-North Reading Chamber of Commerce’s 28th Annual Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration will take place on Sunday, December 1, from 2:00 - 4:30 pm at the Reading Town Common.
While the tree lighting is the main attraction of the event, there are many family friendly activities to enjoy before Santa and his elves light the Common. “The Chamber hosts the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting event to highlight our beautiful town center and to give back to the community,” noted Robin Krane, Chamber Vice President, and Tree Lighting Event Chair.
Festival Events
Free Santa photos are available until 4:00 pm at Reading Cooperative Bank, Jenny the Juggler, will entertain attendees on the cobblestones across from the Common, An inflatable maze will also be on the wcobblestones. Also watch as an ice sculpture is carved on the common.
Enjoy a balloon twister, face painter, and caricature artist at Northern Bank, beloved characters such as Olaf and Elmo will be seen strolling throughout the afternoon and there will be free popcorn and balloons. Enjoy cookie decorated at Goodheart’s Children’s Shop on Main Street and stop by Eastern Bank for refreshments and a performance by Colonial Chorus in Dickens costumes.
Go for a cozy horse drawn hayride or trolley ride The hayride picks up in the parking lot in front of Christopher’s Restaurant while the trolley ride picks up on Woburn Street by The Venetian Moon.
Enjoy Austin Prep’s Choir on the cobblestones at 3:30 pm, followed by the Reading Memorial High School Band on the Common at 4:00 pm. Delicious local food will also be available for purchase throughout the event.
The celebration culminates at dusk when Santa and his elves officially light the Town Common for the holiday season. For additional details on the event, specific times of various activities, and a full list of sponsors, visit http://bit.ly/readingtreelighting2019.
The Chamber would like to thank the local businesses that have generously sponsored this event!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.