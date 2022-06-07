READING - The state’s newest pandemic reports appear to validate Town Health Director Ade Solarin’s recent prediction that the town can weather the latest resurgence in COVID-19 cases without major incident.
With 142 Reading residents testing positive for the viral infection during the final two weeks of May, data released late last week by the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) indicates that two key pandemic metrics dropped for the second consecutive week across the community.
First, Reading’s positivity rate dipped from a spring high of 13.09 percent on May 14 to 10.96 percent as of last Thursday. The indicator, based upon local infections recorded between May 15 and May 28, had stood at 12.9 percent just a week earlier.
In other good news, the town’s average 14-day incidence rate, which contrasts new cases to population size, also retreated by more than six points from a 50.3 on May 26 to 44.6 as of last Thursday’s DPH release.
The latest state data was released last Thursday, just two days after Solarin described the community as well positioned to handle an unexpected uptick in COVID-19 cases this spring. Specifically, the health director, while addressing the Select Board about the status of Reading’s COVID-19 outbreak, pointed out that fewer people appear to be getting seriously ill from the latest strain of the virus. He also reminded the town officials about the widespread availability of a new anti-viral treatments for the disease, which should be taken by patients within five days of first falling ill.
The recent drop in community-wide COVID-19 cases is coinciding with a mirroring phenomenon in local school buildings, according to a separate report released by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) late last week.
As of June 1, say DESE officials, a total of 34 recently confirmed COVID-19 cases were linked back to Reading Public Schools, where at least eight adult workers have contracted the contagion since May 26.
A week prior, the district had reported 60 new COVID-19 cases across the district, including 15 infections involving the district’s workforce.
Presently, according to information compiled by local school officials, RMHS, with 12 recently confirmed cases, has the largest cluster of COVID-19 infections. Meanwhile, for the first time in recent memory, two school facilities - the Coolidge Middle School and Joshua Eaton Elementary - have gone at least a week without identifying a single new COVID-19 case.
