READING - The Reading ARPA Advisory Committee is set to meet on Wednesday and discuss possible uses of the town’s federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, as well as vote on some potentially time-sensitive asks for the Reading Public Schools.
The meeting will begin with a presentation by the schools on its time-sensitive needs, and the committee is expected to hold a vote on whether or not to recommend forwarding those requests to the Select Board. Following that, Reading Elder Services will address the committee to present their possible uses for ARPA funds, the Town Manager will present water rate information relating to a RAAC vote to allocate $650,000 in ARPA funds to the water enterprise funds, and the committee will discuss and vote on the survey it plans to distribute to the public to receive feedback on how the community would like to see the town’s ARPA funds used.
The meeting will be held at the Reading Public Library’s Community Room and livestreamed on Zoom on Wednesday starting at 7 p.m.
---
COVID cases rising again
Reading is experiencing another COVID-19 surge, as active cases in town have reportedly doubled over the past three weeks.
Overall Reading has had 4,877 total cases since the onset of the pandemic, and 4,723 have reportedly recovered. The town’s death toll remained flat at 53 and 16 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions.
---
Police Open House
The Reading Police will be holding their 5th annual Police Department Open House on Saturday, during which the public will be welcome to visit the station, check out some of the department’s equipment and enjoy games and food.
Among the equipment that will be on display, residents can see vehicles used by the Northeastern Massachusetts Law Council, the Middlesex Sheriff’s Department, local SWAT/ATF forces and military Humvees. Comfort dogs will also be on hand, along with bouncy houses, child fingerprint/ID kits, free helmet raffles and free food. The Open House will run from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the police station.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Board of Cemetery Trustees, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Conference Room.
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Board of Library Trustees, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Cultural Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Recreation Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
School Committee, 7 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
Tuesday:
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Special Education Parent Advisory Council, 7 p.m., Parker Middle School, Room 104.
Wednesday:
School Committee Policy Subcommittee, 10:30 a.m., Remote Meeting, Teams.
Parker Middle School Council, 5 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Celebration Trust Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Reading ARPA Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Reading Public Library’s Community Room, Zoom.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
