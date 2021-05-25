READING - Could the community be moving towards a maskless graduation ceremony?
Indicating that school officials may be open to a debate about eliminating one of the most recognizable COVID-19 protocols in existence for the annual rite-of-passage event, Schools Superintendent Dr. John Doherty in a recent blog post made reference to the latest graduation guidelines being pushed by state education officials.
Under the chart, which was apparently compiled on May 19 by the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), masks would not be required for students partaking in an outdoor ceremony.
The advisory, which DESE officials say aligns with federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations, would also waive masking requirements for school staffers and other guests gathered for an outdoor graduation ceremony.
“Below is the updated graduation guidelines from DESE. We will put out further detail once we get closer to the events,” wrote the superintendent in a “Pathways” blog post published last weekend.
Presently, according to the calendar posted on the Reading Public Schools website, the Class of 2021 will partake in the graduation ceremony on Friday, June 6 at RMHS’ football field. The evening ceremony will begin at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Many of the specific COVID-19 prevention protocols around the ceremony are now being questioned in light of Mass. Governor Charles Baker’s decision to end a statewide outdoor masking mandate.
Baker earlier this month also declared he will further end on June 15 a state-of-emergency and all associated public health orders regarding masking, public and private gatherings, business restrictions, and any other mandate tied to 15-month pandemic.
The loosening of the COVID-19 restrictions is coming as a second-wave in new viral infections has screeched to a halt since the start of 2021. Meanwhile, nearly half of the state’s population has reportedly been vaccinated against the virus.
Reading has also for the past two weeks been labeled as a COVID-19 green community, a designation which indicates visitors and residents are at a low-risk of contracting the virus while within the town’s borders.
The latest DESE graduation guidelines are also being released after all of the state’s schools were ordered earlier this spring to end virtual learning programs and return students back to the classroom full-time.
Already, students are no longer required to wear masks while playing or gathering outdoors during the school day.
Beginning on May 29, according to the DESE graduation chart, guests and visitors at outdoor graduation ceremonies may gather mask free, but will be “encouraged to distance from individuals not in their household.”
Staff members will also be allowed to hand students their diplomas and other academic awards.
Last year, the Class of 2020 held a delayed outdoor graduation ceremony at RMHS in late July due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Required to wear masks, graduates were also limited to inviting just two immediate family members to the ceremony. Besides having to preregister in order to attend, those guests had to wear masks and sit six-feet away from all other spectators.
Because public health officials at the time believed COVID-19 could be easily spread through commonly-touched surfaces, staff members were also last year forbidden from handing diplomas, awards, and other materials to members of the graduating class.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.