READING – The School Committee last night asked Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty to seek an change to the just announced Middlesex League winter sports regulations to allow at least one parent to attend the sporting event of their child in the season in which games will start January 2nd. Five of the six committee members supported the change in Middlesex League rules with only Shawn Brandt supporting the no fans rule.
The request and discussion came during Dr. Doherty’s presentation of the Winter Update of the hybrid learning program at the schools during the December 3rd School Committee meeting. On the section on winter sports Dr. Doherty explained the Middlesex League school superintendents unanimously voted to have the winter sports season practices start December 14th with a ten game season starting January 2nd. In the Middlesex League winter sports will include boys and girls hockey, basketball and gymnastics with five home and away games against the other five schools in their Middlesex League division. Indoor track and boys swimming was moved to the fall II season beginning February 22nd with wrestling possibly moving to the spring.
During the discussion Doherty said the Mass. Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) did not prohibit fans at the games and the decision was left up to the individual leagues. The no fan rule was recommended by the league’s athletic directors and supported by the superintendents.
After the winter sports overview School Committee member Carla Nazzaro asked why not at least one parent per player could be present in the field house or rink to watch their child? She termed the rule “excessive”. She added that Reading should go back to the league and say they are allowing a parent of team members at the games and guessed other towns would agree, saying the rule is excessive and not for safety reasons. She said “Reading needs to take the lead” and guessed other towns were also outraged by the decision. Later she claimed the size of the field house( and Burbank Rink) make this a non-issue and “ the superintendent needs to make this happen” and Reading should go by MIAA rules.
School Committee Chair Chuck Robinson said “the league is being lazy, they could figure out a safe way to distance parents”.
School Committee member John Parks was the third opinion in on the matter saying he agreed with Carla and Chuck, “there should be parents in the stands”. He said they should look to be creative to make this happen, “I would the to see senior’s parents miss their child’s games”.
School Committee member Tom Wise said “we need to be creative, we just can’t accept the first answer and easy answer”. He added “parents would gladly sit in taped off area so they could see their child and suggested the parents being at the games would be an emotional benefit to the players. He suggested the answer should not be no parents, but should be how can we do it.
Shawn Brandt weighed in on the topic asking if there was a lapse and an outbreak are we willing to risk the loss of the season? He apparently was not in favor of changing the guidelines.
Erin Gaffen countered saying she was not sure the parents would be lax, and that it worked in the fall having one parent at the outside games.
It was obvious Dr. Doherty did not agree and continued on with his presentation.
In the Cape Ann League including North Reading and Lynnfield the home team for the game has the option of deciding on attendance under the MIAA guidelines.
