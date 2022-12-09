To the Reading community, Grady Diemer is a kind, funny, and hard working person. In his previous years, he has attended Joshua Eaton Elementary School, Parker Middle School, and then Reading Memorial High School.
Grady shared, “I would describe myself as a learner and talker at RMHS. I love learning new things everyday at this school, even things that aren't taught in classrooms. I also love to talk and meet new people everywhere I go around the school. I feel like every year I begin to meet new people I never thought I would have anything in common with. That way to meet so many new people has been one of the best things that has happened to me at RMHS.”
Grady shared that his most exciting memory was when the boys spring track team beat their rival Lexington last year.
He states, “It was one of the closest track meets I've ever been a part of and it was absolutely pouring rain the entire time. It was nerve racking to see the score fluctuate throughout the evening but also exciting. In the end though, I think what I'll remember most is the very moment we knew we were gonna take the win. I’ll never forget me and my teammates jumping up and down, celebrating in the downpour while absolutely drenched.”
Grady has been involved in Politics Club since his sophomore year. In terms of sports, he was a member of the freshmen football team during his freshman year and spring track during his sophomore and junior years.
With Grady’s consistent hard work, he earned a math core value award for underclassmen awards. For his senior year course load, Grady will be taking French 5, Honors Pre-calculus, Honors Diverse Voices, AP Government and Politics, AP Environmental Science, and WW2 European Theatre. He shares that Mr. Mcintire in Honors Physics during his junior year was the teacher that really made an influence on him.
Grady says, “He had such a love of learning and passion for physics that it made me love physics and learning just as much as him. He inspired me to do my best, but also to be a kind and fair person in the world.”
Grady also wants to share some thanks to some special people. He comments, “I would like to thank my parents and my friends. They helped me get through a lot and helped me get through A lot of the challenges I faced in high school. Whenever something went wrong or I was having a bad day, it was always good to know that there were people to support me in everything I do. I really do appreciate my parents, friends, and family as a whole for also getting me through the difficulties of online learning and covid.”
When Grady has free time, he enjoys doing many activities. He shares that he enjoys hanging out with friends, going on runs, going on hikes, traveling, eating and driving around.
Grady also frequently spends his time volunteering around the community. In the previous year he had helped out and volunteered at the snack shack at Hunt Park by helping out for a few games and by running the concession stand.
He states, “I really wanted to get involved and I'm really glad I got involved this way. I've always been a fan of baseball and being able to watch the little league games while doing community work was really fun. I also liked it because it felt good to give back and feel as if I'm a part of something bigger than myself.”
Grady shares that he will remember junior prom the most out of his high school years. He states, “It was an amazing night and had some of the most memorable moments. From messing around with friends to trying to dance on the dance floor are all some of my favorite memories. My favorite memory of the night was towards the end of the prom when everyone got on the dance floor. I didn't even know what type of dance I was doing, but I was still having so much fun just jumping up and down, going crazy.”
Some quick fun facts about Grady are that his favorite food is cheeseburger. Eric Andre is his favorite actor. Grownups is his favorite movie. Grady shares that his favorite quote is by Carl Sagan, “Imagination will often carry us to worlds that never were, but without it we go nowhere.” His favorite book is “The Giver” and his favorite dessert is ice cream.
In the future, Grady hopes to study Earth Science, Physics, and Space.
Grady resides on Perkins Ave with his parents Chris and Laura Diemer. Grady also has two siblings, Ben (15) and Adam (15).
