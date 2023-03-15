READING - Though the source of some negative press in recent weeks, Select Board member Carlo Bacci confirmed local pickleball aficionados will press ahead with plans to reline several areas of Sturgis Park for the increasingly popular sport.
During a recent Select Board meeting in Town Hall, Bacci, a certified pickleball coach who is amongst those pushing for passage of a proposal to create new dual-use pickle ball courts at Sturgis Park, acknowledged receiving questions from area residents about potential noise disruptions. Those concerns are on the rise in Reading after various media organizations earlier this month picked up a story about a group of Wellesley residents who have described the popping sound from the sport’s plastic balls being hit by paddles as an annoying nuisance.
Bacci, along with members of the newly formed Reading Pickleball Players Association (RPPA), believe the proposed courts will be situated far enough away to prevent noise issues from becoming a problem for Walnut Street area abutters. The Recreation Commission was expected to consider the capital funding request for the new courts earlier this week.
“The Wellesley footage has certainly stirred things up. There was some news footage about how loud pickle ball is, so Monday night ought to be a fun meeting,” joked the Select Board member.
The Select Board is set to consider the funding request for the pickleball courts at its next meeting on March 21. According to Select Board Chair Mark Dockser, he does want to hear more about the potential noise issues from neighbors before making a final decision.
“I’d like to talk about abutters and other communities’ [experiences with the sport] so we’re well-informed,” he said last week.
Recreation Commission members are also currently exploring the possibility of creating new pickleball play areas at Washington Park, but a final vote on that second proposal is not expected any time soon.
“Right now, we’re pushing for Sturgis because there’s money in the budget. Washington Park…that’s not a priority,” said Bacci.
In November, Town Meeting appropriated roughly $60,000 in funding to repair the multi-use courts at Sturgis Park. Though the assembly would later shoot down an amendment to repurpose the area for pickleball play, the Recreation Commission subsequently agreed to explore the issue further.
