READING – With various deadlines looming in the young life of the Reading Center for Active Living Committee (ReCalc), chair John O’Neill said what others on the Zoom meeting may have been thinking.
“I’m feeling a little bit overwhelmed at the task,” said O’Neill.
That task is to come up with a plan for a potential new Senior/Community Center for Reading. ReCalc had its first meeting in December and Tuesday’s night virtual gathering was their sixth. The goal is to update the Select Board next month, Town Meeting members in April, and have a final proposal ready for November Town Meeting.
It’s an aggressive goal and one that produced O’Neill’s reaction.
“I’m thinking now, process wise, time wise, I don’t know how we can possibly have good information for the March 22 Select Board meeting,” said O’Neill.
But an hour later the seven-member committee, including newcomer Nora Bucko, had discussed site visits, different forms of community engagement, and help from the consultant. Their meeting on March 15 will include a plan for updating the Select Board. The overwhelming task felt more manageable when the group adjourned after the two-hour meeting.
The discussion of the site visits focused on the facilities other communities have and the process they used in decision making. Much of the work can be done online. Does the site have a pool? A gym? If yes, how big a gym? Program space? And even a discussion of pickleball.
The committee will rely on their consultant, The Center for Social and Demographic Research on Aging, within the Gerontology Institute at the McCormack Graduate School, University of Massachusetts Boston. It’s a long name and one the group referred to as “UMass.” The UMass group did a Senior Needs Assessment for the town in 2017 and that document still lives on the town website.
Mark Dockser suggested tackling many of the challenges with the UMass group’s help.
“What do you have in your database? Maybe even take a look at some of the things were thinking about. Help us understand what they have, what they might not have. Maybe that’s the starting point.”
Along with the UMass group, Dockser suggested looking at what other communities are going through.
“Let’s look at some of the newer centers. Either those that have recently been built or frankly those that are far along in the process like Wilmington, like Newton, and see what we can learn from them,” said Dockser. “Everyone is going thru this process, let’s see what’s going on with them, understand what that is, see what they’re talking about in terms of the facilities they’re building. I think that gives us the data that we’re looking for and the communities we want to look at. We’ll know who we want to talk to, what we want to ask.”
Assistant Town Manager Jean Delios and Community Services Director Kevin Bohmiller have already met with the UMass consultants and the hope is that the consultants will be able to attend their meeting on March 15. If not the 15th, ReCalc’s next meeting is March 29.
If the actions of this committee don’t interest you -- maybe because you’re decades from achieving “senior” status -- then don’t think of it as an effort to find a new Senior Center. Think of this as a Reading puzzle piece.
Reading is working on a number of puzzle pieces and veteran followers of town government have heard the discussions. The Oakland Road land across from RMHS. The potential of moving the RMLD headquarters. The empty historic building next to RMLD. The potential of moving the Department of Public Works. The Zanni property behind the Burbank Arena. And the potential of a new Community/Senior Center.
If the pieces still don’t interest you, maybe the puzzle does. The Yard is an ambitious project to turn the area between Ash Street and the rail tracks into Reading’s version of MarketStreet, the Lynnfield complex that includes more than 80 shops and restaurants. It’s been discussed by the Select Board before and a PowerPoint presentation of the project is sitting on the Economic Development page of the town’s website.
No one on ReCalc mentioned the Yard during Tuesday’s meeting. The focus was on the puzzle piece, not the puzzle. But imagine the RMLD headquarters moving to another site with the Senior/Community Center moving to Ash Street. Imagine that empty historic building becoming a Cultural Center (as suggested by outgoing Town Manager Bob LeLacheur) or a brew pub (as suggested by Dockser). And imagine an area filled with walkable shops and restaurants similar to MarketStreet.
Now does the discussion of the pieces have your interest?
During the meeting, Delios gave committee members a homework assignment and food for thought.
She suggested that committee members review the town’s capital plan, which will be a part of the April Town Meeting. Similar to a facilities master plan that some communities have, the capital plan is a peak inside the town’s big-ticket future expenditures. The decision to build a new Senior Center isn’t done in a vacuum. It’s done with the knowledge of other expensive projects in town, ranging from the Killam School, to the Birch Meadow Master Plan, and even the Yard.
As for the food for thought, Delios asked how committee members and town residents felt about demolishing the current Pleasant Street Center, a historical building. And whether demolish and start new, or add on to the existing building, how important was keeping the center in its current location?
“A community center in downtown Reading is a people generator,” said Delios. “Does that have a spin-off benefit that the community wants to place a value on?”
She referenced Melrose with a community center in downtown that was the biggest draw in the downtown area.
“Is it a priority, if we are going to stay in the same location, to preserve the historic building that the center is in,” asked Delios, who said Newton was in a similar situation but planned to demolish their building. “As a community goal, is preserving a historic building, that ultimately could be demolished, is that a community value that we should identify right up front? Should we be having that conversation now?”
In the months ahead there will be many conversations including a community survey, public forums, focus groups and many more ReCalc meetings. A new Senior Center is a complicated Reading puzzle piece.
