READING - Town Moderator Alan Foulds recently advised the community about ongoing discussions about how to manage this year's Annual Town Meeting session, which will likely coincide with a continuation of social distancing practices in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an open letter to the community late last week, the town moderator explained that Town Meeting, which was initially scheduled to begin last night, could be postponed until June 15 — should the alternative May 27 assembly date be deemed insufficient.
At its April 15 meeting, the Select Board voted to delay the annual assembly, during which some of Reading's most-pressing government business is conducted, until late next month.
However, with many suspecting that emergency restrictions on public gatherings could still be in play at that point due to the novel coronavirus, Foulds advised residents of his authority to further delay the meeting of Town Meeting representatives.
"Realizing that conditions may not have improved sufficiently to hold the meeting at that time the Select Board will review that date at its scheduled May 27 meeting. If a further delay is needed the board will likely delay Town Meeting again," he explained in a letter late last week.
"Either way, I will declare a further recess and continuance on that date, either to June 15 or to another date, in conformance with the Select Board vote," he continued. "Meanwhile, a task force has been established to work through logistics for making the meeting as safe as possible."
Town officials insist the meeting will not be held until Gov. Charles Baker lifts current emergency orders that forbid gatherings of more than 10 people. According to the town moderator, town officials and those on the task force are considering ways to ensure social distancing protocols can be followed, regardless of when the annual assembly is held.
Some concepts begin explored include the possibility of delaying the presentation of some annual reports, which could be pushed off until the fall.
"When Town Meeting is finally held it likely will be scaled down, so that we meet for as short a time as possible. For instance, oral reports would be presented on paper or video beforehand and many less essential decisions would be deferred until the fall," he said. "Those actions will allow the meeting to concentrate on the operating budget and other financial matters."
Reading is one of many area communities that depend upon Town Meeting to set annual budgets, which must be voted upon before the next fiscal year begins on July 1.
Besides working to overcome obstacles around holding such annual assemblies in person, communities with Town Meeting forms of government also find themselves scrambling to rework FY'21 budget forecasts in light of drastically-reduced revenue streams.
With payments from meals tax collections and permitting fees collapsing in the face of the outbreak and related business shutdowns, COVID-19's impact extends far beyond municipalities, as state officials also expect significant impacts to their funding sources. It's unclear if the impact of those reduced revenue streams will include reductions in education and state aid to cities and towns next year.
