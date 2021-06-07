READING - At a special meeting last Thursday night, the Board of Health rescinded all its Covid-19 related orders which date back to March 11, 2020. The BOH will continue to follow all Commonwealth guidelines, advisories and mandates.
Given the state’s emergency order will be removed on June 15 and the Select Board also voted to expire the town’s emergency orders on June 15 the BOH felt it was time to remove their Covid orders.
Chairman Richard Lopez said, “things are pretty quiet, [in Reading].” He cited that there are currently only three active cases in town.
Public Health Nurse Kristine Harris also told the board that there have been no new deaths in town for six months with the total deaths at 49. Total cases in Reading currently stands at 1,915 with 1,853 recovered.
Before voting, the board acknowledged all the work the prior board (only associate member Kevin Sexton remains) did starting in March 2020 to institute the orders during the crises.
This vote means the Senior Center at Pleasant St can reopen and it plans to do so on June 15. Community Services Director Kevin Bohmiller presented the plan for reopening. It will start slowly in June with all activities to be held on the first floor where French doors can be opened. The second floor will only be available for individual counseling. Only the basement restrooms will be available. All staff will wear masks and any unvaccinated visitors are also asked to wear masks. It will be on the honor system. Chair Yoga, Tai Chi, Strength and Balance and art classes as well at BEST and Bingo will be held during morning hours. All surfaces will be wiped between activities. A tent will also be set up on the patio for outdoor programming and Bohmiller hopes to offer lunch out there as well. Things such as billiards, card games, hairdresser, line dancing Reiki/Reflexolgy and Zumba will not currently be offered.
“Our goal,” Bohmiller said, “is to provide a comfortable and safe environment for our seniors to again socialize with each other.”
According to Bohmiller programming will be expanded in future months. “As demand and comfort levels [demand] we will be expanding programming.”
Public Health Nurse Shuang Shen reported the town has 40 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine that will expire on June 23. The plan is to offer a walk in clinic at the Pleasant St Center on the mornings of June 16 through June 22. The idea is to offer it to seniors but there is some concern because over 80 percent of those 65 or older in Reading are fully vaccinated.
In light of Covid numbers being low the BOH also voted to report Covid numbers only every two weeks starting in June and then once a month after that.
