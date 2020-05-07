READING - Work is expected to begin in July on the construction of three modular classrooms at the Birch Meadow elementary school according to an update to the School Committee last week by district Chief Financial Officer Gail Dowd and Director of Facilities Joe Huggins.
Town meeting authorized the spending of up to $1,125,000 for two or three modulars (depending on cost) and the bid winner was Vanguard Modular Building Systems…………….with a total bid for three classrooms at $764,233, well below the other two bidders and $435,767 under the capital expenditure authorization. The price for two classrooms was $557,286 with the optional third modular at $206,547. The bid prices do not include furniture, fixtures, technology and the teacher’s desk but are lower in part because of site work to be done by the Reading DPW according to Huggins. These items will come out of the money saved with the lower than expected bid.
In answer to a question by School Committee member Carla Nazzaro, Huggins said the contractor will observe health and safety plans with all work outside by six or seven workers assembling the modular construction sections. He added the Board of Health will make spot checks to make sure the company is observing their health plan and social distancing.
School board chair Chuck Robinson asked if they still had the option for two modular classes in view of the COVID-19 Town budget uncertainties and state funding unknowns for fiscal 2021 starting July 1, 2020. He said “if we don’t absolutely need the third classroom we could keep the money saved in reserve”.
This idea was disputed by Superintendent of Schools Dr. John Doherty who said the third modular would be at a higher cost if ordered later adding “we need classroom space”.
Dowd reported she had met with the Town Manager Bob LeLacheur and everyone was in agreement to go forward with the three modulars, not knowing what the post COVID-19 pricing would be and excess funds would go into free cash.
The other two bidders were Triumph Modular - $1,145,762 and Avatar Construction Corp. – $1,577,000.
