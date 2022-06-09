READING – It was a joke at a Select Board meeting months ago that was true, even if it wasn’t.
With the subject affordable housing in Reading, Chris Haley joked that no such thing existed in Reading. Mark Dockser quickly jumped in and said Reading officially has more than 10 percent affordable housing, a number that prevents the spread of 40B developments in town.
Depending on your definition of affordable, both men were right. But with the average sale price of a Reading home in 2020 at $708,315, it’s hard to look at Reading and think affordable.
At the most recent Select Board meeting the board discussed one measure that could help make it easier to build and promote affordable housing. That agenda item came from an instructional motion during the April Town Meeting. It was sponsored by former Select Board members Vanessa Alvarado and Barry Berman, along with Steve Peacock. It said:
“Direct the Select Board, Town Manager, and relevant town staff to investigate the creation of a permanent building committee to oversee the Affordable Housing Trust and identify opportunities to expand the trust and utilize said funds. If possible, presenting the findings at Subsequent Town Meeting in November 2022.”
In 2001, Reading, with the help of the state, created an Affordable Housing Trust Fund with the purpose of establishing a funding mechanism for the town to use to foster a diverse housing stock. As Town Counsel Ivria Fried told the board, “At the time, the legislation was innovative.”
But that was then.
In 2005, the legislature passed the Municipal Affordable Housing Trust Fund Law, and since then has amended the law to make it easier for communities to maintain low- and moderate-income housing. But Reading stuck with the 2001 system, and in recent years the need to replace it has grown as it became more and more obvious the fund wasn’t doing what the town hoped for. Without a funding mechanism, each year Town Meeting would approve a transfer of funds into the Affordable Housing Trust Fund. And the money would sit there.
“We’ve had this trust fund sitting there forever, doing nothing,” said Dockser, of the roughly $460,000 in the fund. “I don’t think it’s invested. It’s just sitting there.”
The main advantage of the 2005 act is the flexibility it provides. Currently the money goes to the town general fund and any expenditures must be approved by Town Meeting.
“This can limit the ability of the town to move quickly on projects that arise mid-year and were not originally contemplated in the approved Allocation Plan,” explained Fried.
If the town changed to section 55C of the 2005 law, money would go directly to the trust fund and be available immediately. The 55C also includes a Board of Trustees with a minimum of five members. Unlike the 2001 law, the trustees can expend funds without Town Meeting, Select Board, or Reading Housing Authority authorization.
The 2005 law would also allow the town additional funding options, including a range of fees for developers that would go right into the fund. Karen Herrick also proposed potentially using ARPA money to enhance the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.
The timing for this potential change is good, with the town investigating turning the property on Oakland Road into affordable senior housing.
“I think that we could have a vision for Oakland Road in the next 30-60 days,” said Maltez.
Part of the vision includes senior housing that is managed by the Reading Housing Authority, which already manages an 80-unit senior-only property on Tanner Drive.
“Affordable housing is something that a lot of our Town Meeting members and our residents are talking about,” said Maltez at the May 3 board meeting. “The benefit of partnering with the Reading Housing Authority, is that they have a lot more flexibility when it comes to procurement. They obviously have the ability to maintain the housing. They essentially would act as a developer and an owner. There’s a lot more work that has to be done to make this into a reality.”
Part of that work involves a switch to 55C and the creation of a Board of Trustees.
The first step is for the Select Board to create/draft a bylaw to lay out responsibilities for trustees. Town meeting must approve, and then it would be sent to the state legislature for approval as a special act.
“I can’t see any issue with the legislature,” said Fried.
In the meantime, Maltez will work with town staff and Fried to come up with a proposal on making the switch to present to the board.
“We could do that fairly quickly too,” said Maltez.
