Finton McDonough is a care-free, relaxed, and artistic member of the Reading community.
He previously attended Joshua Eaton, Parker Middle School, and finally Reading Memorial High School.
Finn shared, “I’m the social chair for the class, helping to run the class Instagram and plan events. I’d like to think people see me as an approachable member of the class.”
During Finton’s high school years, he shares that he will remember the relationships that he has created most in his school years.
He notes, “I’ve grown close with a lot of people over the last few years and they’ve helped me get through so much and have given me so many great memories to look back on. From those I just say hi to in the hall, to those I see and spend time with everyday, they’ve all had a significant impact on my life that I’ll always be grateful for.”
Finton has been the president of the POWIR club since junior year. He has also been the social chair of class 2023 student government since junior year.
Throughout his high school career, Finton shared that the APUSH and AP Language classes had a major influence on his development. He states, “They were my first AP classes and were challenging, but showed me what I was capable of academically and deepened my interest in English and History.”
Finton also wanted to extend his appreciation to someone very special in his life.
He said, “I’d like to thank my Dad. He’s always taught me about how to navigate life, from accepting things the way they are to trying to do what’s right. He’s always motivated me and pushed me to invest my time in the things I really want to do.”
Outside of school, Finton has worked at Starbucks, a well known coffee shop. Over the summer he has worked for his dad, refinishing cabinets and doing carpentry.
He also has a love for music, he states, “I play the bass guitar and take lessons and I’m involved in a band program I go to every week.”
Finton is very interested in giving to communities in need as well. He has raised money for Ukrainian refugees during his time as president of the POWIR club. He has also helped in the Reading community by volunteering and raising money for local food pantries. He notes, “These haven’t been big efforts but I want to remain active in the community and continue service. I think doing some form of community service is important for anyone. Helping others and putting your own situation in perspective is a vital part of life.”
Here are some fun quick facts about Finton. His favorite food is the brown bread at the Cheesecake Factory. His favorite actor is J.K. Simmons, and he loves the movie “Baby Driver” directed by Edgar Wright, as well as the book “Game of Thrones” by George R.R. Martin. His favorite quote is by Khalil Gibran who said, “Yesterday is today’s memory and tomorrow is today’s dream”. He adores fresh batches of cookies and his favorite animal is monkeys.
In the near future, Finton would like to major in either Sociology, Psychology and Philosophy. Finn shares that his fields of interest are Humanities and environmental.
