READING – In the days leading up to Christmas, Reading department heads presented their wish list to the Select Board. It boiled down to nine requests for additional spending in the FY22 budget. Tuesday night the board weighed in on that list and it looks like very few will get their wish.
“This is not a free trip to the grocery store,” Town Manager Bob LeLacheur said in explaining the difficulty in affording all the presents under Reading’s tree.
Those nine requests as summarized in the Select Board packet include:
Public Service:
• New Public Health Director
• Additional public health nurse position or hours
• Restore a code enforcement position
• Increased hours for Recreation Program coordinator
• Increased clerical support hours
Public Safety/Police
• Civil Rights officer (sergeant)
• Additional training (some expenses, some OT)
• Mental Health Position.
Public Library
• New equity position for social justice.
LeLacheur asked the Select Board to rank in importance the nine items. Instead of a 1-9 ranking he asked the board to pick what they felt were very important (A), important (B), or less important (C).
“Guidance from the board, especially on your highest priorities, would be very helpful,” said LeLacheur.
After LeLacheur said that the town could afford just a couple of the requests, chair Mark Dockser presented a spread sheet he had created but said, “It sounded like Bs and Cs aren’t going to have great opportunity here.”
A discussion of each member’s priorities led to a clear bottom line. The town will soon have a new Public Health Director. And the town won’t get additional clerical support hours, among other requests that won’t make the cut. But there are plenty of “ifs” along the way to a finalized budget.
Currently, Peter Mirandi, a retired Health Director from Danvers, is filling in part-time until a Health Director position is formally approved and hired. Mirandi has expressed interest in continuing to work parttime and there was talk of Mirandi overlapping with a new director for an undetermined time. But LeLacheur acknowledged Tuesday that Mirandi is putting in far more hours than he had planned for.
“This is way more work than I imagined he would walk into,” said LeLacheur. “We knew the winter was going to be difficult but it is unbelievable. I really appreciate the fact he’s pitching in as much as he has.”
LeLachuer added that Mirandi’s interest in continuing parttime would not “slow down my interest in getting a new Public Health Director.” LeLacheur also didn’t rule out adding a fulltime Public Health Director along with keeping Mirandi on as parttime at roughly 10 hours a week. “In some capacity, he’d probably still be pretty helpful if he’s willing.”
LeLacheur said he’d even consider advertising for the position before it was approved by the Finance Committee and Town Meeting.
“If I can create a budget where the Public Health Director is affordable, and with all due respect to FinComm and Town Meeting, I think we might advertise for it before July 1st and fill it. That’s a little backwards but we really need it. Again, that’s if I can cobble together the funding.”
If LeLacheur has to “cobble together” funding to pay for a position all five board members labeled as “very important,” you can imagine how those positions labeled “C” will fare.
For the record, Dockser gave an A to five positions, the Public Health Director, Public Health nurse/hours, police civil rights officer, police training, and the library’s equity/social justice position.
Vanessa Alvarado picked her top three centered around pandemic assistance, which were the Mental Health position, the Public Health Director, and the civil rights officer.
Anne Landry focused on the recently approved Town Manager goals as well as the pandemic and picked the Public Health Director, the Public Health nurse/hours, and the library’s equity/social justice position.
“This pandemic has revealed and brought to light holes within our public health system, as well as holes and gaps and inequities in our community, our state and our nation,” said Landry.
Carlo Bacci had five on his list that earned As, the Public Health Director, the Public Health nurse/hours, police training, the civil rights officer, and the Mental Health position.
Karen Herrick had four that got top marks including the Public Health Director, civil rights officer, the Mental Health position, and the library’s equity/social justice position.
All of which means there was no interest in restoring a code enforcement position, increased hours for the Recreation Program coordinator, or increased clerical support hours.
After hearing from LeLacheur that it’s possible the town could afford just 1-2 positions on the list, Landry asked him if it was possible to do more by scaling back on certain requests.
“Absolutely. When I said it would be hard to do too many on this list, I meant adding fulltime people,” said LeLacheur. “You have to be creative and say you’re going to get a promotion, this hour is going to increase, that hour is decreasing. We might be able to do several things from this list at the expense of other things.”
LeLacheur and Landry also explained the civil rights position on the police force. Previously certain work had to get done. Now, under the new police reform legislation, a specific person must be designated in that role. Chief David Clark’s budget request is to have that person be a sergeant, either by new hire or promotion.
With the Select Board’s thoughts in hand, LeLacheur will continue to collect pieces on the way to putting together the town’s complicated budget puzzle. The School Committee is up next. The Select Board plans to continue the budget discussion at its next meeting Jan. 19. The Finance Committee will also have a say on the final puzzle.
