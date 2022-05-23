READING - This Tuesday the Reading ARPA Advisory Committee (RAAC) will meet to hear a number of presentations on possible uses for the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds. Among the items being discussed is a time-sensitive request for $900,000 for elder services and senior needs, requests for hazard pay for the town’s first responders and certain municipal workers, funds to assist with certain Historical Commission needs, and funds for needs related to the Maillet Sommes Morgan conservation lands. The meeting will be held in the Reading Public Library’s Community Room starting at 7 p.m.
ARPA Survey
As town officials determine how the town’s $7.6 million in ARPA funding should be used, they are also seeking input from the public on how that money should best be spent. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey currently posted on the town’s website in which locals can weigh in on their priorities, both in terms of general areas of improvement and specific projects that have been identified as potential uses of ARPA funds. The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ReadingARPA.
COVID numbers still high
Reading recently published new data regarding COVID-19 cases in town and according to the update covering the week of May 12-19 the town’s active caseload has increased again from 85 on May 5 to 93 on May 19. That includes six cases among kids under age 5, 19 among kids aged 5-18 and 68 among adults over age 18.
Overall Reading has had 5,083 total cases since the onset of the pandemic, and 4,920 have reportedly recovered. The town’s death toll remained flat at 53 and 17 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions.
Veteran Memorials restored
Two prominent memorials at the Laurel Hill Cemetery recently underwent transformative restorations, with the work done by Rob Surabian from Gravesite Preservation completed just ahead of the upcoming Memorial Day ceremonies. The work was done on the town’s Civil War Memorial and it’s War Memorial honoring local residents who served in World War 1, World War 2, Korea and Vietnam. The War Memorial was first erected in 1939 and the Civil War Memorial dates back to Oct. 5, 1865.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
RMLD Audit Committee, 6 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, RMLD’s Winfred Spurr A/V Room, Zoom.
Wood End School Council, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
RMLD Board of Commissioners, 7:30 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, RMLD’s Winfred Spurr A/V Room, Zoom.
Tuesday:
ARPA Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Reading Public Library’s Community Room, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street Unit 307, Conference Room.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
RMHS School Council, 4 p.m., RMHS, School Library.
