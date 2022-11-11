In this week's Senior Profile we highlight Sachin Patel, a competitive, entrepreneurial, and curious Senior at Reading Memorial High School. Before attending the High School, Sachin went to Wood End Elementary and then Coolidge Middle School.
This year Sachin is taking a great lineup of classes including, AP Physics C, AP Calculus BC, AP Computer Science, AP Spanish, Honors Engineering, and Honors Journalism.
Out of the many moments Sachin has shared with friends, teachers, and teammates at RMHS he says is his most exciting times during his track and field sporting events.
“Whenever we had meets against Lexington, the atmosphere heightened. Every year we faced them, I felt a rush of excitement, and I think track brought out a sense of competitiveness and excitement. Through those meets, our team came together to overcome a strong program.”
Sachin has had an impact on his community by participating in community service. Some in the Reading community may have heard of the Wings Initiative which Sachin is a leader of.
“I have helped develop and manage an international high school sustainability organization centered around a unique process of utilizing social media to create hyper-visible clothing drives. Through such efforts, Wings Initiative aims to fight fast fashion, ingrain sustainability practices into high school culture, and help support those in need.”
In terms of the success of the organization Sachin says, “After bringing this to the Reading community, we have collected over 5,000 items of clothes, books, and toys and 20,000 items as an organization.”
The organization itself has gained quite a bit of popularity as can be seen through the donations. Sachin explains how the organization has branched out and is now a club at the high school which focuses on promoting a more sustainable lifestyle to the RMHS community.
Sachin explains, “ The club plans events and competitions such as the Wings donation races and the Wings Shop, a pop-up thrift shop coming soon.”
You can get in touch with RMHS Wings Initiative on Instagram (rmhs_wingsinitiative), email (rmhswings@gmail.com), or the website (www.wings-initiative.com).
Sachin has also participated in community service through the high school robotics team. “We run community outreach events like the Reading Science Fair and Girls Who Code classes with the Reading Public Library. We have another event called the Chain Reaction event, a large-scale Rube Goldberg machine, on November 19th.”
Some fun facts about Sachin include the fact that his favorite food is Thai food and for dessert he enjoys Tiramisu. His favorite movie is The Martian and his favorite actor is Robert Downey Jr. Sachin's favorite book is The Art of Happiness by the 14th Dalai Lama. His favorite animal is a chimpanzee and a quote he likes is “The most dangerous thing you can do in life is to play it safe,” by Casey Neistat. In his free time Sachin likes to skateboard, ski, listen to music, and relax with friends.
Sachin has participated in a large number of clubs throughout his high school career. During Freshman year he joined the Robotics team, Letters for Soldiers, Model UN, and was the drummer in the Stage Band. During his Sophomore year, Sachin was the underclassman representative in the Robotics team, joined Culture Club and continued helping out with Letters for Soldiers. For his Junior year, Sachin was the strategy lead on the robotics team, created a charity based club (RMHS Wings Initiative), and participated in the Culture Club and Letters for Soldiers. As a Senior, Sachin is the Technical President of the Robotics Team, leads the Wings Initiative Club, and is the co-president of the Culture Club, and participates in Letters for Soldiers.
In addition to clubs and school work, Sachin has participated in track and field at RMHS.
“I have run varsity indoor and outdoor track and field every season since my Freshman year. I have been Middlesex league champion in the high jump, placed 7th at all-states in the high jump, and 2x Middlesex league all-star in the high jump and 4x4. I was also named the most improved athlete sophomore year.”
Sachin has held an internship at IGEN Corp. as an Information Archive Specialist.
He says, “I researched vintage hard drives and their applications while cataloging inventory and developed a strategy to archive and transfer data into the cloud.”
Some teachers that Sachin has been positively impacted by are Mr. Strout, Mr. Skehan, and Mr. McIntire.
“Mr. Strout has made me a better problem-solver and thinker, pushing me to develop skills I will use in the future. Mr. Skeehan has taught me much about balancing life and excelling in academia. Finally, Mr. McIntire and his AP Physics class have furthered my love of physics and how the world works.”
Sachin has a few people he would like to thank for his journey through high school and life.
“I want to thank my teachers for mentoring me and giving me advice and guidance throughout high school. I also would like to thank my friends for providing me with backing and an outlet to escape the stress of school. And most of all, I want to thank my parents for constantly pushing me to be my best and succeed in academics and other areas of my life.”
When asked what Sachin will remember most about High School he writes, “I will remember the advice I have received about life and my future in academia. I will remember the time I have spent creating and developing a robust work ethic that I can apply for the rest of my life. I will remember the friends I have made and the relationships I have created. But I will remember this environment in which I have been able to release my curiosity the most.”
After high school, Sachin plans on going to a 4 year undergraduate college. He intends to major in Mechanical or Biomedical Engineering.
Sachin resides on Grove St. with his parents Sanat and Priti Patel, and sister Saloni Patel (14).
