By MAC CERULLO
READING - Last week the Pleasant Street Senior Center re-opened to the public for the first time since the pandemic began, and now as the center steadily gets back up and running there will be special programming rolling out for the seniors, some of it virtual and some of it in person.
The big event coming up this week is a special presentation over Zoom called “The First First Lady,” in which historian and performer Anne Barrett will give a presentation on Martha Washington, the wife of President George Washington. The presentation will focus on Washington’s early life, triumphs, tragedies and more, and it will take place over Zoom on Thursday at 1 p.m.
Those who would like to register can contact the Senior Center at 781-942-6796 or email Maria at mpuglielli@ci.reading.ma.us to request the Zoom link.
COVID cases remain low
The town recently released its updated COVID-19 report and the news remains positive. As of June 17 the town was reporting only four active cases, up one from the prior report but still far lower than the town’s average level for most of the year prior to the vaccination rollout.
Overall Reading has reported 1,919 confirmed cases with 1,856 recoveries, 49 deaths and 10 cases transferred to other jurisdictions. The news remains good in the state’s COVID report too, with Reading remaining in the “grey” for the third straight week. According to the state Reading had five cases over the two-week period between May 30 and June 12, with a 0.43% positivity percentage and 1.3 per 100,000 residents daily incidence rate.
Statewide the picture remains positive as well, with no communities labeled either “red” or “yellow” and only about two dozen even in the “green.”
Art Walk returns
This September the Downtown Reading Art Walk will return for its third year, and local artists are encouraged to submit their works to be featured at downtown businesses. This year’s Art Walk will run from Sept. 7-30 and will coincide with the Reading Street Faire, and art submissions can be a painting or any two-dimensional creative media except photography.
This year’s Art Walk theme will be “impressions” and for more information about submission criteria and the Art Walk in general, visit https://www.draw01867.org.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Today:
Volunteer Appointment Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
School Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Microsoft Teams.
Tuesday:
RMLD Board of Commissioners, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Wednesday:
Contributory Retirement Board, 9:30 a.m., 2 Haven Street, Unit 307, Conference Room.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Finance Committee, 7 p.m., Reading Public Library, Community Room.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle and the Sports Editor for The Daily News of Newburyport. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
