READING - It’s the class whose optimism and spirit of unity only seemed to grow in the face of adversity.
Enduring hot and sticky conditions during a Friday evening ceremony at RMHS Field House, hundreds of proud parents, teachers, and town leaders shrugged off the early summer heat in order to pay tribute to the 294 graduating members of the Class of 2023.
Quick to point out the senior class’ remarkable commitment to one another and to the idealist principles of making a better world, RMHS Principal Kevin Tracey told the teenagers he will never forget the groups’ ability to remain upbeat under any and all conditions.
Tracey, presiding over what will be his last graduation in Reading, later called upon the students to keep that fire alive as they go out into the world.
“We could not be more proud of you. In our eyes, you represent an incredibly diverse and special group of young people,” said the RMHS principal during his address. “Through trials and tribulations, disrupted learning and experiences, your character, your values and your talent shown clearly in positive contrast to the negative context of our surrounding world. You entered your senior year having lost much, but gaining momentum.”
“As you take your final steps across the stage, remember that you are equipped with the tools and unwavering potential to make a difference in the world,” the RMHS principal later commented. “Embrace the challenges that lie ahead, stay true to yourselves and never forget the spirit of unity and determination that has made this graduating class truly exceptional.
In an earlier opening address to her peers, RMHS Class President Nora Flaherty reflected on the beautiful friendships the Class of 2023 had forged during their 12-year journey through the town’s public school system.
Likening the group’s voyage to a second grade science experience where she got to watch a caterpillar grow into a butterfly before setting the adult insect free, the class president described the culminating graduation ceremony as a similarly bittersweet ending to the Class of 2023’s shared adventure.
“It was hard for me to understand as a second grader: Why did we have to say goodbye to such beautiful things? Why couldn’t we keep them forever? But deep down I knew they would be better off in nature where they belong. I can still picture them disappearing into the sky, unsure of where they would end up,” said the class president of letting her butterfly flutter away so many years ago.
“It’s funny how much I still feel like that second grader today. Now, watching as we all go our separate ways into the world feels so bittersweet. For the first time, summer break doesn’t end with us returning to school together in the fall,” she continued. “Cherish the relationships you have built with the people who understand you most and don’t be afraid to depend on them as you figure out what comes next.”
In a moment that underscored the Class of 2023’s incredible sense unity, Salutatorian Abigail LeBovidge would take the stage alongside Valedictorian Althea Culaba to deliver a shared address in which both classroom standouts made it a point to celebrate the totality of their senior classmates’ achievements.
As LeBovidge and Culaba emphasized while standing on the stage together, every senior student should be feted during graduation ceremonies and not just those who distinguish themselves in academic settings.
“Our high school experience is so much more than the classes we take and the grades we achieve. The purpose of graduation is to celebrate students, and that doesn’t include just GPA,” the salutatorian insisted. “[GPA] doesn’t take into account individual students’ passions outside of school, nor what they contribute to our community through arts, community service, and sports.”
“Every single person seated in front of me today has each traveled their own unique journey, and yet we’ve all arrived at this same destination. Despite the vast differences between your life, my life, and the lives of the people next to you, we’ve still assembled here, together. This—us—is the very crux of what this speech is trying to get at,” the valedictorian chimed in.
With both speakers paying homage to various individual members of the Class of 2023, including drama club devotees, distinguished artists and musicians, star student-athletes and passionate community service leaders, Culaba would later liken each individual students’ contribution to the whole as part of a grander symphony.
“We’ve all gathered here for one last time to bask in and celebrate our great orchestration. This graduation ceremony is much like a song, and each of us is an instrument playing beneath its surface. When we listen to any musical composition, we listen to every part of it. We take in every subtle bassline, every precise lyric, every careful strum of a chord—all of it, collectively, is something to be appreciated, cherished, and celebrated, for it is the efforts of the collective instrumentation that bring beauty to the musical experience,” the valedictorian remarked.
In another poignant moment that separated the Class of 2023’ graduation ceremony from others, the Reading School Committee bestowed a special diploma to Reading native Richard Carlson.
The former South Street resident, who later raised his family in neighboring Wilmington, would have graduated with his classmates in 1951, but missed the ceremony in order to join the US Air Force during the Korean War era.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.