READING - Held over the weekend on $100,000 cash bail, 10 alleged militia members who reportedly describe themselves as “Moorish sovereigns” will be arraigned in Malden District Court this morning in the wake Saturday’s tense hours-long standoff with Mass State Police on I-95 by the Reading, Stoneham, and Wakefield lines.
According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and officials from the Mass. State Police, all ten apparent members of the “Rise of the Moors” movement face a variety of weapons charges after authorities purportedly seized five rifles, a shotgun, and two pistols from the out-of-state suspects as they were taken into custody at around 10:15 a.m. on Saturday.
Those who surrendered to Mass. State Police, including two men who reportedly triggered a “shelter-in-place” order in Wakefield and Reading after fleeing into the woods behind the highway at around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, include:
• Self-proscribed “Rise of the Moors” leader Jamhal Tavon Latimer, also known as Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey, of Providence, Rhode Island;
• 21-year-old Bronx, New York resident Robert Rodriguez;
• 23-year-old Wilfredo Hernandez, of Bronx, New York;
• Bronx, New York resident Alban El Curraugh, aged 27;
• Aaron Lamont Johnson, 29, of Detroit, Michigan;
• Pawtucket, Rhode Island resident Quinn Cumberlander, 40;
• Lamar Dow, 34, of Bronx, New York;
• 29-year-old Conrad Pierre, of Baldwin, New York;
• and two other men who have allegedly refused to disclose their identities to police.
Prosecutors allege that none of the men, who were dressed in tactical vests and military fatigues, had a valid license to carry a firearm. As a result of the incident, during which several of the men openly brandished rifles on the closed highway while purportedly demanding police let them go free, all of the suspects will answer to the following charges this morning:
• Eight counts of unlawful possession of a firearm;
• Unlawful possession of ammunition;
• Use of body armor in commission of a crime;
• Possession of a high-capacity magazine;
• Improper storage of firearms in a vehicle;
• and conspiracy to commit a crime.
An eleventh individual, a juvenile who was accompanying the adult men as they were heading from Rhode Island to Maine for ‘training’, was released into the custody of his parents after the incident.
That 17-year-old teen has been charged with furnishing a false name to police.
Standoff begins
During a series of press conferences nearby the I-95 standoff scene on Saturday morning, Mass. State Police Colonel Christopher Mason explained that the incident began innocently enough after a state trooper stopped on the highway between Stoneham’s Route 28 exit and the Walker’s Brook Drive exit in Reading at around 2 a.m. to render assistance to two vehicles pulled to the side of the highway.
According to Mason and Ryan, that trooper, noticing two vans in the breakdown lane with their hazard lights on, approached and observed several men, some who were armed, fueling up at least one of the vehicle’s gas tanks with jerry cans.
Immediately calling for backup, the first responder, describing a number of individuals as wearing body armor and other tactical gear, asked the men to identify themselves and produce licenses showing their could carry the weapons.
The group allegedly refused, claiming they were exempt from those firearms licensing regulations.
“They wanted to be heard. They had a variety of not demands, but requests, including that they be able to leave or transit the area without accountability,” said Mason, explaining that the group believed that rather than facing arrest, they should be issued a summons to court for the alleged firearms violations.
“The tactics and deescalation practices that he engaged, [as well as other members of the state police]…They deserve a great deal of credit for getting what could have been a very dangerous situation to a safe ending,” Ryan later said of the first responding troopers’ calm measured response during the initial stages of the encounter.
Reading Police Chief David Clarke and Wakefield Police Chief Steven Skory, both of whom issued a “shelter-in-place” order for residents and businesses by the highway scene at around at 9 a.m., later explained that those emergency restrictions were put in place after at least two of the men retreated and fled into a wooded area by the highway hours earlier.
Ash Street, Parker Street, and Walker’s Brook Drive in Reading and North Avenue in Wakefield were all shuttered as a result of the showdown, which brought a regional SWAT team and dozens of law enforcement officers from surrounding cities and towns to the area.
“Certain roads in town have been impacted with the highway being closed,” the Reading police chief advised the public during a press conference early Saturday morning. “We have extra staff being brought in to make sure traffic is moving smoothly.”
Both sides of I-95 were shutdown shortly after the standoff began as members of a hostage negotiation team tried to work out a peaceful resolution to the situation with Latimer, who apparently spoke on behalf of the entire group.
According to authorities and Latimer, who uploaded a series of live-streamed videos to social media during the standoff early Saturday, all of the suspects identify as indigenous American citizens who are exempt from various state and federal laws.
Specifically, followers of the ‘Moorish sovereign citizens’ group claim that Moorish empire, which controlled almost the entirety of Spain and Portugal, portions of Italy, and large swaths of northern and western Africa between 711 and 1492, had established settlements and trade routes in the Americas long before Christopher Columbus’ voyage to the New World.
‘Rise of the Moors’ members identify as the ancestors of those populations and insist that a treaty inked between the fledgling United States of America and Morocco in 1787 protects their rights as a free indigenous people.
“We’re not anti-government. We’re not anti-police. We’re not sovereign citizens. We’re not black identity extremists,” contended Latimer in one such message. “As we stated multiple times to the police, we’re abiding by the peaceful journey laws of the United States and federal courts.”
“Our nation has a treaty with your government,” later insisted the group’s leader in another live-streamed commentary as he walked along the shuttered highway. “We were extra careful so as to not violate the federal laws of the United States. They specify as to why we’re not prohibited from bearing arms…[If the police disagree with that interpretation of the law], please hand us a summons or a ticket so we can get our day in court and have a judge decide.”
According to Mason, state police were able to press the negotiations after moving a series of dump trucks into the highway perimeter - a tactic meant to make the suspects feel more constricted.
Clarke and other area police chiefs, declaring the area as safe during a press conference following the arrests, later praised the spirit of cooperation between the various law enforcement agencies involved.
Ultimately, all of the individuals charged surrendered peacefully.
“We’re very happy that this was resolved peacefully and without incident,” said the Reading police chief. “We appreciate everybody patience and I hope everybody understands why we did this out of an abundance of caution.”
