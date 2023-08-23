READING – After a summer lull, the town’s pursuit of a new senior/community center is gaining steam.
In a four-hour meeting Tuesday night, the Select Board reviewed the town’s Request For Qualifications (RFQ) for a design team that will identify the best site for the new senior center or possibly a community center with dedicated space for Reading’s age 60+ residents. The effort even includes an official name, The Reading Center For Active Living Project.
So far, we know where the new center won’t go, including the town’s two vacant drug stores, Walgreens in Downtown and Rite Aid on Haven Street. Rite Aid is on its way to becoming a mosque while Walgreens will be the site of a Dollar Tree store. Dollar Tree has already filed for a building permit with the town.
With those two properties out, the designer will be tasked with deciding what other potential site is best, including the possibility of a massive refurbish of the current Pleasant Street Center.
“A potential [p]roject may include a renovation and addition of the existing Pleasant Street Center building or construction of a new building which may be on an alternate site,” according to the town’s RFQ draft posted in the Select Board packet. “The fee for services related to the completion of the Basic Services will be negotiated but will not exceed $250,000.”
Not everyone was onboard with the wording of the RFQ, led by the Council on Aging (COA). In a letter to Town Manager Fidel Maltez and the Select Board, the COA and chair Nancy Ziemlak said they were concerned about several items in the RFQ, mainly centered around taking care of Reading’s growing senior community.
“There is concern about redundancy of efforts between what is highlighted in the RFQ as a responsibility of the contracted designer and the charge of ReCalc, with both parties having been assigned the responsibility of conducting a facilities programming study. Without clearly identified differences between the charge of these two entities, we have concerns regarding duplication of efforts that could ultimately create a bottleneck that will slow efforts to get these initiatives over the finish line,” wrote the COA.
But board member as well as ReCalc member Mark Dockser disagreed.
“[The designer] is going to bring some expertise that we don’t have,” said Dockser.
The COA letter continued.
“Furthermore, the perspective of the COA is that the theme of this initiative, and ultimately the end goal, should be clearly defined as a Senior Center and/or Community Center with designated senior space. In ReCalc’s final report, the needs of the senior community are the identified priority with regard to plans for an Active Living Center. The RFQ needs to clearly communicate this priority throughout the document. Above all else, Reading needs an Active Living Center that creates an inclusive, safe, hub for senior services and programs that is accessible to all those in our rapidly growing 60+ population who wish to participate. Potential use of the Active Living Center for other purposes is [not] a value-add unless the needs of our 60+ population are fully met first.
“In addition, the Council had questions concerning the lack of clarity around the definition of stakeholders, as stated under the facilities program portion of the RFQ. The perspective of the COA is that stakeholders are to be defined as 60+ community residents of Reading, including both those who patronize the Pleasant Street Center and those who have not yet registered with the Pleasant Street Center but may wish to do so when an improved facility and programming become available. This is in line with ReCalc’s final recommendation that the senior community is the primary stakeholder in this next phase.”
The Select Board generally supported the Council’s concerns and with time for tweaks to the RFQ, some of those concerns would be addressed.
As for the potential timeline to select a designer, it starts after Labor Day and ends around Thanksgiving. The timeline shows the many steps the town must take before finding the right group.
Sept. 6 -- Advertise in the Daily Times Chronicle.
Sept. 13 -- Advertise in the Central Register of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts
Sept. 20 -- RFQ available on Town’s website: www.readingma.gov
Oct. 3 -- Project briefing and facility tour 11 a.m. at 49 Pleasant Street.
Oct. 12 -- Last day for questions, noon
Oct. 17 -- Responses to questions issued by Purchasing Department
Oct. 26 -- SOQs due to Purchasing Department, 11 a.m.
Nov. 2 -- Respondents short-listed
Nov 6 -- Interview short-listed respondents
Nov 11 -- Start negotiations with selected respondent
Nov. 27 -- Execute contract
The designer will be chosen by a Selection Committee, which will use a point system to assign points to various topic answers. The proposed makeup of the committee includes: 1. Director of Facilities; 2. Community Services Director; 3. Town Manager; 4. Select Board Member; 5. Member of ReCalc; 6. Member of COA; 7. Member of Permanent Building Committee.
The idea of looking for a designer to find a solution to the town’s need for a new center isn’t new. It was discussed during the early stages of the process but put on hold when the owners of Walgreens responded to the town’s RFP in July of 2022. But last April negotiations with Walgreens fell apart and the town was once again in need of help.
One thing that no one seemed pleased with was the timeline of the overall process. The RFQ is divided into three phases. Those phases are expected to take between 10-15 months for the designer to complete. That means it could be 2025 before the designer completes their work.
And what will that work produce? “Site-based options” according to Dockser.
If the designer comes back with a renovated Pleasant Street Center as the best option, it will remain a senior center. But if Symonds Way is an option, then a community center with dedicated space for seniors would be possible.
Sitting in the back of a near empty Select Board Meeting Room, Elder & Human Services Administrator Chris Kowaleski put aside the minor differences of the night and focused on what he has been most impressed with as the town’s sprint toward a new center has become more of a marathon.
“What’s really amazing is the conversation that continues around this,” said Kowaleski. “There is enthusiasm, which I’ve been really impressed with. And I want to make sure we don’t lose sight of that. Because this is a very long process. But I have seen an amazing process, an ongoing conversation, which is amazing. I’ve also seen growth, which is amazing. I want to make sure we don’t lose sight of this possibility of whatever it might be in the end. I just wanted to give a shout out there, between the Council on Aging, ReCalc, the Select Board, and residents, particularly the older adults in town. It’s been amazing to watch and be a part of.”
