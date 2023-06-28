READING – Other than being a good fairway wood from the Meadow Brook Golf Course, Family Circle and Lot 5 have little in common. But at last week’s Select Board meeting, a proposal for parking restrictions on Family Circle led to the first update on Lot 5 since February.
Way back on Nov. 23, 2021 the Select Board finalized the purchase of the ½-acre site, otherwise known as Lot 5, from the Meadow Brook Golf Club with the goal of creating a parking lot that connected to the Town Forest. Since then, the town has worked with Meadow Brook to create an easement to allow access and went about the process of securing all the permits necessary to go ahead with the project.
The last permit involved working with the National Heritage & Endangered Species program, a division of the state’s Fisheries & Wildlife department. But that hurdle was cleared and building the parking lot was finally a go. But since getting all the necessary permits, there’s been little news of a timeline. Until the most recent Select Board meeting.
The residents of Family Circle asked the town to limit parking to one side of their street. Family Circle is the cul de sac directly across from the opening to the Compost Center on Strout Ave. It’s also a frequent parking spot for residents looking to walk their dogs in the Town Forest. That issue had residents before the Select Board with a request to make it no parking on one side of Family Circle.
But that led to another question. If those cars can’t park on Family Circle, where will they go? Lot 5 seems like a solution.
“What is the estimated time frame for that parking lot?” asked board member Karen Herrick. “The reason residents are parking all over Family Circle is because of the heavy use of the town forest. If we prohibit them from parking here, they’re just going to cause a problem for somewhere else.”
Town Manager Fidel Maltez explained.
“The permitting process took a lot longer than we imagined,” said Maltez. “The restrictions on the permitting process made it so it’s not work we can do in house. We have the project fully designed and it’s ready to go out to bid. It is our intention for it to go out to bid sometime in early fall. However, we don’t have enough funding to actually build it.”
Maltez explained that the $150,000 the town received in an earmark from the state in 2022 was put into free cash after the permitting process delayed the construction to 2023. That means this November, Town Meeting will be asked for the funds to build the parking lot.
“So, to answer your question, I would expect construction would start in the fall,” said Maltez.
When asked by board member Chris Haley, Maltez wasn’t sure exactly how much building the parking lot would cost.
“I do not know how much it’s going to cost,” said Maltez. “We received an engineering estimate of $175,000. But until we bid it out we won’t know how much it’s going to cost.”
Haley urged Maltez to move the project along as fast as possible.
“So, whatever you can do to expedite that, so when Town Meeting hopefully says yes, they’re knocking stuff down the next day.”
One solution could come as early as Wednesday. The Finance Committee meets that night and Maltez said Saturday he plans to ask them for money from their reserve fund to pay for the project. A yes vote, means Maltez can put the project out to bid immediately, rather than wait until town meeting approval.
Lot 5 will have 17 parking spaces including two handicap spots. The lot will be gravel, with the two handicap spots being asphalt. The lot will have a wooden guard rail and two portable toilets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.