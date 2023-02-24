In this week's Senior Profile we spotlight Elanor Hart, a caring, creative, and organized senior at Reading Memorial High School. Elanor is a dedicated student who puts her best into whatever she does. Elanor is a wonderful friend and a valuable member of many clubs at the high school. She uses her creativity and passion to collaborate and share ideas with others. Before coming to the high school, Elanor attend Killiam Elementary School and Parker Middle School.
For her senior year Elanor is taking a great lineup of courses including Honors PreCalc, Honors Psychology, Ceramics, Honors Horror and Fear in Literature, Honors Poetry, AP European, History, AP Biology.
In terms of Elanor’s most exciting moment at the high school she says it was when the fire alarm that went off in 9th grade wasn’t another drill.
Elanor explains, “We’d been having unexpected fire alarms go off for days, and we were all expecting it to be just like all the other times. To actually have it be a real fire was very exciting. The strict rules imposed after that event were much less exciting though.”
Elanor has participated in community service throughout her time at the high school. She monitored bees for a scientific study in Utah over the summer. She also has participated in Cards For Kindness where she earned community service hours making cards for those who need kindness or thanks in their lives.
Elanor has been a part of a large variety of clubs at the high school. Junior year she joined Art Club, RMHS Singers, Cards for Kindness, Girl Rising, New Currency, GSA, Outdoors Club, Cradles to Crayons, and Recycling Club. Senior Year, Elanor continued many of the clubs including Art Club, RMHS Singers, Cards for Kindness, Girl Rising, New Currency, GSA, and Outdoors Club. As an officer of the GSA Elanor helped fundraise money for homeless LGBTQ+ Youth. As a member of Girl Rising, Elanor helped create successful drives that provided necessities for women’s shelters.
Some quick fun facts about Elanor are that her favorite food is mangoes and her favorite dessert is chocolate covered strawberries. Her favorite actress is Ashley Johnson. Her favorite band is Maneskin. Elanor’s favorite book is Good Omens by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. Elanor’s favorite animal is an armadillo.
Elanor has a diverse array of hobbies. When she has free time she enjoys doing arts and crafts, creative criting, baking, listening to music, playing the piano, hiking/cross-country, skiing/canoeing or watching Critical Role.
Elanor’s favorite classes at the high school are AP Environmental Science and AP Language and Composition. A large reason as to why she enjoyed these classes was because of the teachers. Elanor explains saying, “Ms. Williams and Ms. Schuette were such a positive influence on my mental health. They taught me that AP coursework, while challenging, could still be fun and interesting. They were teachers I actively looked forward to seeing each day, and helped me to find joy in school (beyond just seeing my friends).”
Elanor says she will remember the walk out protest the students at RMHS had at the beginning of the pandemic. “Most other schools in March of 2020 had closed down, but Reading still hadn't. I remember very clearly the class I was in, and leaving it to walk home in the rain. I remember students driving circles around the school, cheering on the people who were leaving.”
This was definitely a memorable experience and moment for many at the high school that day.
Elanor has a few people she would like to thank for her success at the high school. She gives thanks to Mrs.Williams. Elanor says Mrs.Williams is the kindest, most supportive teacher she has ever had. Next Elanor would like to thank Ms. Schuette. Elanor says, “I would like to thank Ms. Schuette for fostering in me a love for all things environmental and nerdy.” Elanor would also like to thank Mr. Mahoney for always going out of his way to ensure students feel safe and appreciated. Lastly Elanor gives thanks to all her friends. “I would like to thank my friends for going through this 4 year roller coaster with me <3”
Next year Elanor will be taking a gap year. She will either be walking the El Camino de Santiago in Spain or doing environmental work in New Zealand. Elanor is interested in studying Environmental Science (ecology, forestry, and general field work)
and English (editing and creative writing.)
Elanor is the daughter of Dorian Hart and Kate Jenkins. She has a younger sister, Kira Hart (15). Elanor resides on John Street.
