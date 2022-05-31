READING - This Tuesday the Select Board is expected to hold a vote on whether or not to approve the use of $900,000 from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funds on a request by Elder Services. The funds would allow the town to increase its program offerings for local seniors.
In addition, the board is also expected to hear a presentation on the town’s open space and recreational plan, which town officials hope can help attract grant money to fund future projects.
The Select Board will meet at 7 p.m. in Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room and the meeting will also be streamed over Zoom and RCTV.
---
Electric charging stations in the works
Work has begun on the installation of three electric vehicle charging stations that will soon be available to local residents. The charging stations are being installed near the corner of Main Street and Haven Street in the downtown area, along Lincoln Street by the MBTA train station and at the Reading Public Library.
The sites are expected to be completed and functional by early June.
---
ARPA Survey
As town officials determine how the town’s $7.6 million in ARPA funding should be used, they are also seeking input from the public on how that money should best be spent. Residents are encouraged to complete a survey currently posted on the town’s website in which locals can weigh in on their priorities, both in terms of general areas of improvement and specific projects that have been identified as potential uses of ARPA funds. The survey can be found at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ReadingARPA.
---
COVID case drop
The latest COVID-19 surge in Reading appears to be hitting a plateau, as the latest data published by the town indicated a small decrease in the number of active cases in town. According to the update covering the week of May 19-26 the town’s active caseload is now 75, which is down slightly from 85 in the prior week’s report.
Overall Reading has had 5,158 total cases since the onset of the pandemic, and 5,013 have reportedly recovered. The town’s death toll remained flat at 53 and 17 cases have been transferred to other jurisdictions.
---
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Tuesday:
Select Board, 7 p.m., Hybrid Meeting, Town Hall’s Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom and RCTV.
Wednesday:
RMLD Citizens Advisory Board, 6 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Trails Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Volunteer Appointment Committee, 10:30 a.m., Town Hall, Berger Room.
---
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact Mac at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.