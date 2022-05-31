READING GOING GREEN - Town officials (l to r) including Coleen O’ Brien, Hamid Jaffari, Karen Herrick, Brian Smith, Erin Schaeffer, Greg Phipps, and Carlo Bacci recently gathered by Main and Haven Streets for an electric vehicle charging station groundbreaking ceremony. Reading Municipal Light Department officials will also oversee the installation of new chargers off Lincoln Street by the MBTA train station and near the Reading Public Library.