READING - Planned electricity rate increases first announced by Reading Municipal Light Department (RMLD) officials at the outset of this year will far less severe than first anticipated.
In a message sent out to Reading residents and other power customers on Tuesday, RMLD General Manager Greg Phipps revealed that rate increases scheduled to go into effect on March 1 actually turned out to be 40 percent lower than first
forecast.
Explaining the municipal utility has been able to procure cheaper wholesale energy rates, RMLD officials say the typical residential customer can now expect to see their bills climb by around $104 over the next year.
Last January, based on previous iterations of cost inputs, the electricity distributor had predicted annual bills for the typical residential customer would climb by around $155.
“The increase to Reading Municipal Light Department’s (RMLD) 2023 customer bills is estimated to be 40 percent lower than originally forecasted. This is due to lower wholesale energy costs, which are passed through to customers,” RMLD officials explained in Tuesday’s communication.
“RMLD actively manages its power supply. Our current portfolio has 85 percent locked under fixed contracts with the remaining 15 percent purchased in open markets. Mild New England winter weather lowered regional natural gas demand which lowered regional open market wholesale electricity costs,” Phipps further elaborated in a prepared statement this week.
Midway through January, RMLD’s Board of Commissioners agreed to institute the rate increases in response to volatile energy prices and rising operational costs that are being driven by local and state “decarbonization” goals.
In order to minimize the impact of the cost increase, the elected officials agreed to delay the effective date of the billing increases until the end of the winter heating season.
Thanks to a mild New England winter, which drove down regional energy demands, most RMLD consumers, who consume around 812 kilowatt hours of electricity each billing period, will see their monthly bills climb by around $8.69 to $138.47. Under the previous fee schedule released in January, customers monthly costs would have climbed by around $13 a month to $151.30.
With rates being based on customer classes, residential customers can expect a 6.2 percent (rather than a 9.3 percent) increase in monthly bills, while residential “time-of-use” clients will see an estimated 3.9 percent (as opposed to a 6.8 percent) increase. Commercial and industrial classes will see rates go up by 8.3 (rather than 9.3) and 1.6 percent (instead of 9 percent), respectively.
School customers should see monthly bills climb by roughly two percent, (instead of 4.4 percent).
“RMLD notified customers in January that average monthly bills were estimated to increase by an average of 9 percent across all rate classes with the rate change effective March 1, 2023. However, lower Fuel, Capacity, and Transmission costs will help keep 2023 monthly bills only 5 percent above 2022 monthly bills, averaged across all rate classes,” the municipal utility explained in Tuesday’s announcement.
Last July, RMLD increased its electricity rates in the face of rocketing supply costs. That increase, which translated to a 12 percent increase, was expected to drive up average residential customers’ annual bills by around $180.
In 2021, a typical household was charged approximately $118 a month for electricity service - or about $20 less than the latest monthly bill estimates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.