Laura Haas is an amazing friend, student and volunteer. She is known as a friendly person around the halls of RMHS and always has a smile on her face. Her friends know and love her as a reliable person who is generous and kind. One friend shared, “Laura is a friend that I always rely on and will always have a fun time when I am with her. Her laugh is contagious and her kindness is everything.” Her teachers often share that her insightful writing and her determination are what make her an incredible student.
As an accomplished student at the top of her class, Laura has made her mark on RMHS. She has made the High Honor Roll all of her years at the high school. She also was inducted into the National Honor Society for her high GPA, leadership and service work.
Laura's work in the community is substantial and noteworthy as she has made a positive impact. She has volunteered a lot of her time as a tutor for kids in Malden. She is in the Leo Club, which is a volunteer organization focused on community outreach, where she helped with various events and club sponsored drives. Through the National Honor Society she did more than forty hours of service. She also taught CCD for kids on Sundays. She shares that she loved connecting with the kids and helping them learn and have fun. In addition she served breakfast at the Lazarus house and helped at the Reading Educational Foundation’s Festival of Trees and the St. Athanasius Christmas Fair.
Passionate about being involved at RMHS, Laura has been in the French club, Leo club, and on the Science Team for all four years at the high school. She has loved being involved with each because they are a great representation of her passions. She shares that some of her best memories have been shared with the people in these clubs.
Last summer, Laura had the opportunity to intern at Lahey Health Center for a retina physician where she got to do what she loves. As she would love to go into the medical field, this experience was truly eye-opening and very memorable. Laura shares that her time interning introduced her to what she specifically wants to do which made the internship really fun.
“I enjoyed exploring my interest in the field through interacting with patients and shadowing surgeries. It was nice to witness the joy that doctors bring their patients and patients bring their doctors. I will always remember such an incredible experience,” Laura shares.
Laura is excited to continue her education at a college or university. She hopes to major in Biology and plans to work in the field of Ophthalmology. She is excited for her future and is ready to begin a new chapter in her life.
Laura has challenged herself throughout high school taking all Honors classes with the addition of six Advanced Placement classes. This year her classes include
Advanced Placement Statistics, Advanced Placement BC Calculus, Advanced Placement French, Honors Poetry, Honors Horror, Honors Psychology, Anatomy and Physiology.
Teachers at RMHS have been very influential to Laura's learning experience. Through the challenging classes she has taken, teachers were there alongside her and influenced her love of learning. Advanced Placement Biology was one of Laura's favorite classes taught by her favorite teacher, Mr. Albright. Laura shares that this class enhanced her love of biology as the class was rich in learning because of Mr. Albright’s amazing teaching style. She also loved having great friends in the class.
In her free time, Laura loves to hang with friends, play piano, and listen to music. She loves to eat sushi and ice cream and watch her favorite movie the Great Gatsby. She also has been an avid gymnast and has been on a club gymnastics team and the RMHS team. She loves playing soccer and is also on the RMHS Girls Varsity team.
Looking back at her time at RMHS, Laura will miss the people she became close with and those who helped her through everything. She is grateful for the kind community of RMHS. Laura shares that her high school experience has truly shaped her into the young woman she is today. She has had so many amazing memories and experiences that she will remember forever. Her friends, teachers and classes have shaped her and helped her become who she is. She shares that she will take the skills she mastered in high school to new heights in the future. Sharing a quote by Marcus Aurelius: “You have power over your mind – not outside events. Realize this, and you will find strength.” Laura shares her motivation for her dedication and hard work.
Laura thanks her family and friends for helping her get through her time at the high school. She shares, “Thank you to my parents for encouraging me, to my sisters for making me laugh, and to my friends for being such a big part of my life. Love you all so much.”
Laura lives at 25 Strawberry Hill Lane with her parents Susan and James and her sisters Sara (16) and Emily (12).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.