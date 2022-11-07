READING — The midterm elections will take place on Tuesday and all eligible voters who have not already cast their ballots early can vote at Hawkes Field House at Reading High between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
The key statewide races on the ballot include the Massachusetts governor contest between Democrat Maura Healey and Republican Geoff Diehl, the Attorney General race between Andrea Campbell (D) and James McMahon (R), the Secretary of State race between incumbent William Galvin (D) and Rayla Campbell (R) and the Auditor race between Anthony Amore (R) and Diana DiZoglio (D). Congressman Seth Moulton (D) of Salem is also seeking re-election against Peabody’s Bob May (R).
Locally, State Senator Jason Lewis (D) of Winchester is seeking re-election against Wakefield’s Edward Dombrowski (R) for the Fifth Middlesex District seat, Woburn’s Rich Haggerty (D) is running unopposed for re-election as 30th Middlesex District representative in the state house, and Marian Ryan (D) and Peter Koutoujian (D) are running unopposed for re-election as District Attorney and Sheriff respectively.
Vietnam Veterans Memorial
This Friday the town will unveil its new Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which will be erected outside the Reading Memorial High School and will pay homage to the seven Reading residents who were killed serving in the Vietnam War.
The ceremonies will take place starting at 11 a.m. and will feature a pair of honor guards from the U.S. Marine Corps and the Reading Police Department. The dedication will also take place nearly 40 years to the day after the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated in Washington D.C., and the town’s new memorial is believed to be the first dedicated in Reading since 1939.
Senior Center Survey
As the town considers the construction of a new Senior/Community Center to replace the aging Pleasant Street Center, local officials are seeking input from the public on what residents would like to see from a potential project. Reading residents age 18 and over are encouraged to complete a survey being conducted on the Senior/Community Center, which can be completed on the town’s website, in person at Town Hall, the Pleasant Street Center and at the Reading Public Library, or over the phone by calling the Gerontology Institute at 617-287-7413.
The following meetings are currently scheduled on the Town of Reading website. All remote meetings’ login information can be found online:
Monday:
Permanent Building Committee, 6 p.m., Town Hall, Berger Room.
Council on Aging, 6:30 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Community Planning and Development Commission, 7:30 p.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room, Zoom.
Tuesday:
Election Day, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., RMHS, Field House.
Wednesday:
Volunteer Appointment Committee, 9:30 a.m., Town Hall, Select Board Meeting Room.
Climate Advisory Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Conservation Commission, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Reading Center for Active Living Committee, 7 p.m., Remote Meeting, Zoom.
Thursday:
Birch Meadow School Council, 3:30 p.m., Birch Meadow School, Conference Room.
Mac Cerullo is a correspondent for the Reading Chronicle. If you have any events that you’d like published in the notebook, please contact him at mcerullo11@gmail.com. Follow Mac on Twitter at @MacCerullo.
