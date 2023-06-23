READING - Everything is now in place for you to plan your PorchFest Day this Saturday.
You can find everything online at ReadingPorchFest.com, There, you’ll find a complete schedule – both online and downloadable, an interactive map to guide you to the venues, a gallery of performers, as well as any last minute updates. Also, be sure to follow Reading PorchFest 2023 on Facebook and Instagram.
This year’s list of talent includes classic rock, oldies, original and cover music, jazz, ska, folk, country, blues, and just about everything in between. It’s all free, and it’s all performed locally.
The 2023 version of Reading PorchFest is the biggest yet with 59 separate musical acts placed at 30 locations around town, on front porches, driveways, and back yards. Some of the talent you’ll recognize from years past, while others are first-timers here. They range from talented amateurs to highly polished professionals. Some might be your neighbors, while others may have a far-reaching following. One soloist was a contestant on the reality tv series, The Voice.
The fun starts at noon and runs to six pm. Generally, the sets begin on the hour and run 45 minutes.
Reading PorchFest, now in its fifth year, has fast become a community tradition, with this year’s edition taking place this Saturday, June 24th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.