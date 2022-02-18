Nate Aquino is an inquisitive, considerate, hard working, and kind Senior at RMHS. A self described nerd, Nate has a deep passion for every topic he is interested in. Nate is someone who is constantly asking questions and solving problems. He is always there to help his friends and classmates with homework or computer science labs.
As he looks back at his time spent at RMHS, Nate has many fond memories of the past four years. Some of Nate’s favorites included the RMHS robotics team, and his AP Physics C class because it was very collaborative, and a lot of fun. Like many other students, Nate will never forget the impact the Covid-19 pandemic had on school. Switching from in person learning to Zoom classes was difficult for everyone and it dictated a huge part of current students’ high school experience, Nate included.
When it comes to classes, Nate has challenged himself by taking some of the most difficult courses offered in the school. As someone with a particular fondness for science and technology classes, Nate has filled up his schedule with extra classes in the STEM fields. For his senior year, Nate is taking AP Computer Science, AP Physics C, Principles of Engineering, Calculus, Story Writing, Film and Literature, and World War II European Theater. Nate has done well in these classes, making the Honor Roll every year at RMHS. During his freshman year, Nate received the Excellence in Science award and the Presidential award for his academic achievements.
Nate is very involved with the RMHS Robotics team, the Robockets. Here, Nate is the Electrical Lead. The team designs and builds a robot to compete in competitions that are held here at RMHS, and around the state. In fact, some of Nate’s favorite memories from high school came at these competitions.
According to Nate, the competitions were so exciting that half the team lost their voices from cheering. Nate got involved with this club because of his passion for engineering. This was sparked by an Intro to Engineering class he took with one of his favorite teachers at RMHS, Mr. Hatton. “Mr. Hatton gave me the skills and software I needed to transform my ideas into actual physical objects through computer aided design and 3D printing,” Nate said.
Nate keeps busy outside of school with a part time barista job at Starbucks and with many hobbies. In his free time, Nate loves programming, building robots, playing video games, hanging out with friends, skiing, fishing, and biking. Another thing Nate enjoys doing is Kung Fu. He has been training in this martial art for four years and has achieved the rank of 6th section, which is one step away from black belt.
Nate’s favorite foods are sushi, Caesar salad, and Pão de queijo, which is a type of cheese bread. His favorite artists are Camellia, Bring Me the Horizon, and Tatsuro Yamashita. Nate’s favorite movie is James Cameron’s Avatar. His favorite quote comes from Socrates, “The only good is knowledge, and the only evil is ignorance.”
Nate would like to thank his dad for the crucial role he played in helping Nate navigate the college admissions process.
“My dad has played a critical role in my College Application process. He has kept my spirits up, as well as providing me with excellent connections. He was also the person who helped me fill out paperwork,” he said.
Due to his penchant for the STEM fields, Nate hopes to study Computer Science with minors in Robotics or Cryptography. Nate is also interested in other areas of study, such as machine learning, or software engineering. One of his ultimate aspirations is getting a Doctorate in Computer Science.
At the moment, Nate is patiently waiting for college application decisions, but his favorite schools are Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Rochester Institute of Technology, and MIT.
Nate lives on Parkview Road with his parents Geucimar and Mucio Aquino, and his younger brother, Lucas (14).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.