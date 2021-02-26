As a dedicated student to school, athletics, and bettering the community, Dan has made a substantial impact. Perseverance and ambition are his two core values. He takes these into everything that he does, school, sports, work, and service. Many know him as a good friend, person and student. He learned to fight hard and keep his mind set on his goals which helped him get to where he is now.
Being in the National Honor Society, inducted in his junior year, Dan has academically proven his excellence. He also was awarded Most Valuable Participant during RMHS Real World Problem Solving which was an honor given to him by his classmates who felt he demonstrated leadership and dedication to the week-long challenge.
In the community he has done a lot of service work and accomplished a lot through sports. Volunteering over 50 hours at Special Olympics events last summer, Dan helped those in the program as they participated in competitive athletics.
“I took on a wide variety of positions while volunteering at these events but my personal favorite was being the commentator for the annual Special Olympics softball tournament. Sports have always played a huge role in my life and have brought me so much joy over the years so it was a truly humbling experience to see these athletes compete and have fun,” he shares.
In addition, Dan is a member of RMHS Samantha's Harvest club where he gives his time to help with the various events associated with the club. He also was chosen by RMHS staff as a Rocket Ambassador, a role where he helps mentor the underclassmen, specifically freshmen with their transition to high school.
As captain of the RMHS Varsity Football team, he has led his team to victories and been an amazing leader. He was selected as a Middlesex League All Star junior year, proving his skill and dedication. This, he shares, was one of the most memorable events in his high school career as he got to see his hard work recognized. Dan also serves as a four year member and captain of the RMHS Boys Varsity Basketball Team. In addition he played on the RMHS Boys Baseball team for two years.
Looking back on those that have made an impact on his time in high school, Dan shares he would like to thank his coaches and teammates. “I would like to thank all my teammates and coaches over the last 4 years for being so instrumental in my high school experience, but would specifically like to thank Coach Fiore. Between our time on the field and in the classroom, I have built a great relationship with Fio, one that I wouldn’t trade for the world.”
In his free time he likes to take a trip to his beach house in Plymouth, play basketball with his friends, work out, bike around on a nice spring day, hike, or water ski. He has also worked as a referee and coach for Saturday Night Lights (SNL), a flag football program for local youth and for SportsZone101, an after school program that teaches kids the value of athletics and good sportsmanship.
Throughout his time at the high school, Dan has challenged himself with rigorous classes and succeeded in doing so. This year his classes include Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Honors Calculus, Honors Poetry, Honors Film and Literature, Honors World Issues, Spanish, and Marketing.
Looking back on his time at the high school, he is thankful for the memories. Dan will remember most the laughs that he shared with his peers in the hallways, locker room, and cafeteria. He shares a quote about his high school experience. “My time at RMHS has been unforgettable. As a student and an athlete, I could think of no better school to call home. Reading High will always be a place that I look back on with fond memories, for the people in that building are second to none. Rockets for life!”
As for the future, Dan will attend Bentley University where he will play football and study business. He is excited for new opportunities and things to come.
Dan would like to thank his parents, siblings, and other family members for supporting him through all his endeavors. “Finally, I would like to thank my parents and three older brothers for their endless support over the last 4 years. Whether it was helping me with homework or cheering me on at my games, my family was always there in my corner, and I’ll always be grateful for that. I would also like to thank the great group of friends I formed here at RMHS, you guys are what truly made my time here so special!”
Dan DiMare lives on Summer Ave with his parents Dan and Jill and siblings John (20), Dave (22) and Mike (25).
(0) comments
