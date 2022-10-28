To the Reading community, Melody Vakili is a funny, caring, and charismatic person. She has attended J. Warren Killam Elementary school, Walter S. Parker Middle School, and Reading Memorial High School.
Melody shares, “I would describe myself as a student in the community who always tries to do their best and help out with anything that I can.”
Melody shared that her most exciting memory from high school was applying to her first college.
She notes, “This moment was exciting because it’s just the start of this new independent part of life. As nice as high school is, I’m so excited to have more control of my classes and schedule!”
For sports, Melody has done high school cheer and club cheer for all four years of high school. She adds that her love for cheer will continue to grow in college as well, hoping to continue cheering after her high school career. Melody is in three cheer teams in total at the moment, including a high school team and two all star or “club” cheer teams.
From Melody’s consistent hard work, she was an honor roll student every year and was accepted in the National Honors Society. This year Melody is taking Honors Film and Literature, Honors Diverse Voices, AP Chemistry, Honors Spanish 5, AP Calculus BC, Anatomy and Physiology, and Honors Psychology.
Melody would like to share some thanks to some special people.
She states, “I would like to thank Ms.Distaula and Ms.Kane for always making me feel welcome. These teachers and many more have made me want to come to school and do well in my classes. They have been there for the good, the bad, and the craziness of being a high school student. I would not be able to thank them enough for just being who they are and always wanting more out of their students. Even though I never had Ms.Kane as a teacher, I still appreciate her so much and she will always be my adopted teacher.”
Outside of school she has worked as a sales associate for Hollister, a retailed brand that sells apparel, accessories, and fragrances. Melody has also worked as a front desk receptionist at a dental office over the summer.
She says, “These were both great experiences to go through in learning the value of time and money.”
Throughout her whole high school experience, Melody shares that the most memorable part for her are the connections that she has made with her teachers.
She states, “This is the most memorable part for me because these teachers have really guided me, whether they knew it or not, to become a better student and overall person. They never fail to turn my bad days around and make me feel better about anything and everything.”
