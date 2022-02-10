READING - A mere week after concluding the community’s COVID-19 outbreak had not abated enough to justify rescinding the emergency pandemic order, the Board of Health tonight will revisit and potentially vote upon changes to Reading’s indoor masking mandate.
As reported in yesterday’s edition of The Reading Chronicle, the three voting members of the Board of Health indicated last week that they want to see a greater reduction in COVID-19 transmission rates and other pandemic indicators before calling for an end to the local masking rules.
However, in an update posted yesterday morning to the Board of Health’s agenda for tonight’s virtual meeting, the local officials revealed they may now vote tonight on changes to the mandate.
The latest public health gathering was scheduled before Mass. Governor Charles Baker and Education Commissioner Jeffrey Riley revealed that the state will suspend a masking mandate for local schools on Feb. 28. The Reading School Committee will still retain the authority to keep the masking order in place for local students and teachers, but the decision also applies to local licensed daycare facilities that are outside of the education board’s jurisdiction.
During their discussion around the masking order late last week, the Board of Health had informally agreed to wait until Feb. 17 to revisit the emergency decree, which was enacted in early January in response to an explosion in local COVID-19 cases.
During last week’s deliberations, board members Kerry Dunnell and Paula Curren, worried the community might see a resurgence in cases right after students return from February vacation, felt it made sense to wait until early March to reconsider the facial covering rules.
However, Board of Health Chair Dr. Richard Lopez, noting that Reading’s week-to-week infection totals had been dropping at a precipitous rate, advocated for meeting at least one other time this month to review local outbreak metrics.
New health agent hired
Reading’s search for a new full-time health agent has ended.
During last week’s Board of Health meeting, Reading Health Director Adetokunbo Solarin announced the hiring of Jennifer Velazquez to fill the health agent vacancy.
Velazquez, who is currently employed as a private sector food safety specialist, beat out five other applicants vying for the job opening, which has been open since former Health Agent Daniel Markman tendered his resignation last fall.
According to Solarin, the new health agent will begin work in Reading on Feb. 22.
“We interviewed six applicants initially and invited three finalists for a second round of interviews,” the health director explained. “All finalists were qualified to do the job and at the end of the day, we had to pick who was the best fit for the position.”
“Jennifer currently works at Steritech. She has a long [job history] and background in the food industry. She’s highly motivated and willing and eager to learn new things.”
The new health agent will earn an annual salary of between $54,873 and $63,000, based upon the job advertisement posted by the town in early December.
A Johnson & Wales University graduate, Velazquez will be charged with enforcing the state’s sanitary code, as well as all local public health ordinances.
Besides inspecting the town’s food establishments, the local health agent will also check compliance with local and state regulations in regards to public pools, tanning and tattoo facilities, and summer camps. The health agent will also investigate any complaints about rodent infestations, illegal dumping and refuse disposal, and food borne illness allegations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.