READING - Abigail Way resident Matthew Sullivan ever so briefly considered making a run for a Select Board seat last week but withdrew his candidacy just a day after pulling nomination papers.
According to Town Clerk Laura Gemme, Sullivan requested nomination papers last Wednesday, but a day later opted against moving ahead with the campaign.
The development leaves incumbents Karen Herrick and Carlo Bacci as the sole declared candidates for two, three-year seats on the Select Board this April with just one week remaining for potential challenges to pull nomination papers. Along similar lines, incumbent Town Moderator Alan Foulds and School Committee incumbents Carla Nazzaro and Erin Gaffen also appear increasingly likely of being virtually guaranteed re-election next spring by becoming the only candidates running in their respective fields.
As of last Thursday, the only potentially contested race brewing for municipal elections on April 4 involves the Library Board of Trustees, where four local residents have expressed at least a preliminary interest in seeking office.
With two three-year seats open on the board, incumbent Monette Verrier pulled nomination papers for re-election on Jan. 9 and on Jan. 26 returned that paperwork to Gemme’s office for certification. Meanwhile, fellow Library Trustee and board chair Nina Pennacchio has not expressed interest in seeking re-election.
Though not yet returning the documentation for certification, Haverhill Street resident Brian Curry, Pine Ridge Road resident Christian Popp, and Sherwood Road’s Michael Terry have all pulled nomination papers.
Notably, voters next April will also be naming a person to a three-year term on the RMLD Light Board, but as of last week, the town clerk had not certified any candidates to be placed on the ballot.
Incumbent Robert Coulter did pull nomination papers for re-election on Dec. 28, but as of last Thursday, he had not yet brought that paperwork back to the town clerk’s office for certification.
In a new pre-election development, two additional Town Meeting members last week announced they will be stepping down from office. The decision means voters will fill the unexpired 2-year-term of one Town Meeting member in Precinct 6 and another two-year unexpired term for a Town Meeting seat in Precinct 2.
At least two other unexpired terms, one in Precinct 5 and one in Precinct 6, will also be filled by voters next spring. Town citizens will also be asked to designate 64 other candidates - eight in each voting precinct - to three-year Town Meeting positions.
Reading residents interested in seeking political office must declare their potential candidacy by pulling nomination papers before Monday, Feb. 13.
Completed nomination forms, which for all offices other than Town Meeting representatives must be accompanied by a minimum of 50 signatures, must be returned to the town clerk’s office by no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14. Town Meeting candidates only have to collect 10 signatures for certification.
Those being nominated for political office won’t become official candidates until their returned paperwork is certified by the town clerk, who must confirm that all signatures do indeed come from registered voters.
Before Gemme in early March sets the final ballot for municipal elections, certified candidates will be given an opportunity to formally withdraw their names from consideration.
