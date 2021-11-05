Jackie Malley is motivated, kind, and a person who has a good sense of humor. In her previous years, she attended Birch Meadow Elementary School and Coolidge Middle School. To the people that know her, Jackie is a big fan of sports, and when she’s not playing, she is a superfan of all RMHS sports.
During high school, Jackie has challenged herself every year academically by taking Honors and AP courses. In her high school career, some of Jackie’s favorite classes included Honors Geometry with Ms. Kane, Physics with Mr. McIntire, and Honors British Literature with Mrs. Lynch-DiSorbo.
She shared, “These teachers have made their subjects fun and interesting and they work really hard to bring out the best in all of their students.”
As a senior at RMHS, Jackie is still taking a wide range of classes. Her rigorous course load for this year includes: Advanced Placement Biology, Advanced Placement European History, Honors Pre Calculus, Honors Film and Literature, Anatomy and Physiology, and Facing History and Ourselves. Jackie has Mr. DeBenedictis for AP European History and Facing History and Ourselves.
She notes, “Mr. DeBenedictis encourages me and my classmates to challenge our thinking to broaden our perspectives. I have really enjoyed his class this year.”
Although it’s her final year of high school, Jackie is still motivated to try her best to end her year strong.
Some of her favorite memories are from playing sports. Jackie’s most exciting memory in high school was during her freshman year, where her team won the first round of the State Tournament in basketball. She shared that the field house was packed. That day, she successfully shot numerous three pointers. Jackie shared that she was proud when the student section was chanting, “She’s a freshman!” Jackie will also remember all of her great teammates who supported her throughout her high school years in sports.
Jackie is a very athletic student and dedicates a lot of her time to prepare for softball and basketball seasons. Since freshman year, Jackie was accepted onto the Varsity Team for softball and basketball. For softball, she plays first base and for basketball she is the shooting guard. She has also played three years of Babe Ruth Baseball, where her final season was during the spring of 2019. She is the captain for both the Varsity Girls Basketball and Varsity Girls Softball. In addition, Jackie shared, “I was their first girl to play in Babe Ruth Baseball League since 2002. Shout out to Jeff Pierce, the League President, for his ongoing support. Also a big thank you to my basketball coach Kara Melillo, and softball coach, Jill McElroy.”
Due to Jackie’s ongoing hard work, she was awarded 2 times Middlesex League All Star for both basketball and softball. During her junior year, she was also named a Boston Globe All Scholastic Honorable Mention in softball.
In her free time, Jackie enjoys working out to stay fit.
Jackie shared, “Since the fall of my sophomore year, I have gone to the Institute of Performance and Fitness in North Reading 3-4 times a week in the off season of my sports. It is a local strength and conditioning facility where I attend small group training. My trainer, Walter Norton Jr., and all of the coaches there have taught me so much about not only physical fitness, but also mental toughness. I credit a lot of my success to IPF, and they have prepared me to play at the collegiate level in basketball.”
Outside of school,
Jackie is involved in many community service activities. She stated that over the last two years, she decided to coach youth girls basketball players in camps, clinics, and practices. She shares, “I really enjoy working with young girls and teaching them skills and fostering a love of the game.” She has also volunteered in the kitchen for Community Servings. Jackie shared, “Community Servings is located in Jamaica Plain. They prepare and deliver medically tailored meals to individuals and families with chronic illnesses. Since the pandemic began, the need for their services doubled. This was a great experience for my family and I because we were able to help those in need during a difficult time. To me, service work is important because it’s a way to make a difference in someone’s life who may be less fortunate than I am. It also feels really good to give back to the community.”
Jackie is extremely grateful for everyone who has supported her. She states, “I would like to thank my mom and dad for their love and encouragement over the past four years. I also want to thank my siblings and grandparents for always being there for me. A special thank you to all of my coaches for believing in me and pushing me to become the best athlete I can be.”
Jackie’s favorite food is Chicken Broccoli and Ziti. Her favorite dessert is a chocolate fudge brownie sundae. Her favorite restaurant is Fusilli’s. Her favorite quote is by Anne Frank, “Whoever is happy will make others happy too.”
For her future plans, Jackie wants to major in biology. Specifically, she has a strong interest in Health Sciences. She is also applying for Early Decision and verbally committed to St. Lawrence University for her love of basketball. Jackie resides on Forest Street with her parents, Michele and Jack Malley. She also has three siblings, Mike, Jess and Mark.
