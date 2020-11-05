READING - Public health officials say Reading's COVID-19 outbreak wandered into a moderate-risk category for the first time since August after the town in late October was assigned its first-ever "yellow" label under a state classification system.
In a recent weekly coronavirus report issued, the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) classified Reading as a "yellow" based upon the 18 individuals who currently have "active" COVID-19 infections.
The report shows Reading's number of infective cases doubling since the last DPH report was issued on Oct. 14.
It's unclear whether the change to a moderate-risk classification will effect Reading's phased-in hybrid learning model. Under the current timeline, RMHS upperclassman were expected to return to the classroom for the first time since last March.
Based upon the data, the town's community incidence rate per 100,000 people has now climbed to 4.4. Last week, Reading's incidence rate — which compares total confirmed COVID-19 cases to a community's total population over a two-week reporting window — stood at 2.3.
On Aug. 11, Mass. Governor Charles Baker and DPH managers described the case incidence rate metric as the most important factor for city and town officials to consider when making decisions about school reopening plans.
Highlighting the importance of the calculation, DPH each week releases a color-coded map that shades each community based upon their ranking as a white, green, yellow, or red level.
A white or grey shade is assigned to any municipality that has five or fewer active COVID-19 cases, while a green label is given to cities and towns with an incidence rate of four or under.
Yellow classifications are for cities and towns with incident rates between 4 and 7.9, while the worst ranking, a red designation, is assigned to any community with a rate of eight or higher.
Reading has had either a green or white classification since the state released the new weekly reporting format.
State officials had originally suggested that school districts should automatically revert to a full-remote format whenever a community crosses the "red" threshold.
However, since releasing initial guidelines, both Mass. Governor Charles Baker and state education Commissioner Jeffery Riley have urged superintendents and School Committees to stick with hybrid models until three-weeks worth DPH data sets can be reviewed that indicate COVID-19 transmission rates are trending upwards.
