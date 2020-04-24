Annabelle Taylor is an honorable athlete, consistent student, and a loyal friend. She has been a member of both the girls volleyball team and girls softball team for the past four years. During the past three seasons, Annie has earned a spot on the varsity team for both her favorite sports.
This year, she helped guide her volleyball team in advancing to the tournament, and shares her deep love for the sport and her teammates. She anticipates the possibility of being able to finish her high school sports career this spring through her senior season of softball.
Annies hard work is not only displayed in her athletics, but also throughout her academics as well. Annie was awarded a scholarship in latin, earned from her hard work and determination in the subject. To coincide with her award, Annie is also President of the Latin Club. Through this club she’s able to orchestrate meetings and different club opportunities, all while bettering her knowledge in the language. Annie is also an officer of AWOD, the A World of Difference Club at the high school, where she gets to help with the schools outreach to the community to make the schools and the town a better and safer environment.
Annie recalls her most exciting moment during her high school career as qualifying for the tournament this season with her volleyball team. She recognizes the sacrifice and determination that all her fellow players share for the sport and is very lucky to have had them by her side these past four years.
Annie also remembers her most favorite memory at RMHS would have to be her junior prom. She loved the process of getting ready with her friends and having a special night with her class. Annie looks forward to continuing that feeling during her senior prom this upcoming may.
Annie mentions that out of all the memories of her high school career, she’ll remember the friendships and bonds she formed throughout all four years. She is thankful to have met some of her closest friends freshman year, and is grateful to have continued to build friendships.
Her teachers would often describe her as hardworking and enthusiastic about learning. Her peers are not only able to experience her hard work and effort everyday, but also her kind heart. She is a true friend to everyone she meets and is always willing to listen and help anyone who comes in contact with her.
Annie has taken many honors and challenging classes throughout her high school career. This year, she continues to challenge herself by taking two Advanced Placement classes, and additional honors classes. Currently, she is enrolled in Film and Lit, Advanced Placement Environmental Science, Honors Precalc, Painting, and Honors Latin 4.
In addition to her hefty course load, involvement in sports and school clubs, Annie participates in out of school volunteer work for her community. She’s enjoyed having the opportunity to volunteer at her church in various events such as fairs and Cocoa and Cookies.
Annie would like to mention that over the years the many different teachers she’s had have all, in their own way, influenced her high school years. Getting extra help for classes is something Annie finds to be an easy thing as she feels connected with her teachers and isn’t afraid to ask for help. Especially this year, Annie would like to thank all her teachers for their constant hard work and ability to make the atmosphere and her day better.
Some of her favorites include mac and cheese, the movie Now You See Me, and ice cream. When she’s not volunteering or working at her job where she’s worked for over a year and half, the Chipotle in Reading, Annie could be seen enjoying these things along with other fun activities with her close friends and
family.
Annie plans to attend a four year college next fall. Though it is still too early to know exactly what school she will attend, she is leaning towards different state schools.
Lastly, Annie would like to thank her mother Dena, her father Matthew, and her sisters Meredith and Evelyn for their constant care and support.
Additionally, she would like to thank her teachers, coaches, friends and teammates for always believing in her. Annie shares that one of the most important things her family has done for her was give their constant support through everything she does.
Annie resides at 129 pleasant street with her parents Matthew and Dena, and sisters Meredith (20) and Evelyn (14).
