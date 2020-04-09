READING - As state officials warn citizens about peaking levels of new infections and related deaths in the coming weeks, Reading's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases continued climbing substantially over recent days.
According to figures tracked by the Board of Health, the number of local residents who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus jumped from 31 to 52 cases during a four-day period that ended on Sunday.
The Board of Health, which last updated a special COVID-19 information page on the town's website on Monday afternoon, is in daily contact with the Mass. Department of Public Health (DPH) about new cases. The elected officials, who notify residents about the new data as it becomes available, last adjusted Reading's COVID-19 numbers on Sunday.
In communities across the state, the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has similarly been surging at an alarming rate. Reading and its immediate neighbors are no exception to that trend, and since March 29, the size of the town's outbreak has tripled.
During a press conference yesterday, DPH officials revealed that 13,837 residents across Massachusetts have now tested positive for COVID-19, while 260 people have died from the disease.
In Middlesex Country, which has been a coronavirus hotspot for weeks now, some 2,950 citizens have been identified as contracting the virus, which will reportedly cause mild to moderate flu-like symptoms for the majority of the population.
Mass. Governor Charles Baker, who late last week shuttered public parking access to the state's beaches and parks, has been urging state residents to shelter-in place and practice extreme social distancing in order to reduce unnecessary deaths that could be caused as a result of the expected COVID-19 surge.
Public health experts a critical mass of new COVID-19 patients, all of whom were exposed to the virus before most of the state's emergency public health orders became effective, will likely be admitted to area medical facilities in the next week or two.
The predicted delay between the state's imposition of emergency business and school closures and the peak in new cases is being attributed to the viral infection's two-to-14 day incubation period. Once that incubation period has ended and patients begin experiencing symptoms, it can reportedly take longer than a week for the illness to progress to the point where emergency medical care is needed.
Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has caused 75,565 fatalities and infected more than 1.34 million people, according to statistics provided by John Hopkins University in Maryland. With at least 366,614 confirmed positive test results, the United States has more COVID-19 cases than any other nation on the globe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.