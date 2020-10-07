Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Gusty winds developing. Sunshine giving way to light rain this afternoon. High 74F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 47F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.