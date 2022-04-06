By PATRICK BLAIS
READING - Incumbent Mark Dockser cruised to a re-election victory yesterday after topping the ticket in a three-way race for Select Board, while Beacon Street resident Jackie McCarthy won a second open seat on the town’s most prominent elected body.
According to unofficial municipal election results released by Town Clerk Laura Gemme’s office last night, Dockser captured a first place finish in six of the town’s eight voting precincts and ended the day with an 197-vote lead over second-place finisher McCarthy.
Overall, the Beaver Road resident finished with 2,322 votes to McCarthy’s 2,125.
Third-place finisher Nancy Tawadros ended up with 1,943 ballots cast in favor of her candidacy. Though ultimately losing her first foray into local politics, the Libby Avenue resident put up quite a showing for a dark horse candidate and even managed to top the ticket in precincts 3 and 8.
Meanwhile, in another hotly contested four-way race for two seats on Reading’s Municipal Light Board, incumbents David Talbot and Philip Pacino both earned new three-year terms as commissioners.
Ultimately, Talbot topped the ticket with 1,918 votes, while Pacino - with 1,860 ballot supporters - just narrowly fended off a challenge from Lilah Lane resident Pamela Daskalakis.
Candidate Salvatore Bramante finished in fourth place with 1,662 votes.
According to unofficial results from Gemme’s office, Daskalakis fell just 15 votes shy of ending Pacino’s tenure on the board. Given that tight margin-of-victory, the third-place finisher could potentially call for a recount, but as of presstime on Wednesday morning, Daskalakis’ intentions were unclear.
Amazingly, Pacino almost lost his re-election bid on Tuesday despite sweeping half of the community’s voting precincts and finishing in a first-place tie with Talbot in Precinct 4.
Talbot managed to overcome any ballot advantages held by Pacino through decisive victories in Precincts 5 and 7, where the first-place finisher garnered a 211-ballot cushion over his Reading Light Board colleague.
According to the town clerk, incumbent Cherrie Dubois topped the ticket in a four-way race for two openings on the Library Board of Trustees with 2,146 votes. Oak Ridge Road resident Patrick Egan captured the second trustee seat with a comfortable 194 vote lead over third-place contender Alicia Williams, who ended the evening with a total of 1,694 votes.
Rounding out the Library Board of Trustees ticket, Emerson Street resident Michael Wick finished in a distant last place with just 268 ballots of support.
Heading into Tuesday’s election unopposed, School Committee members Thomas Wise and Charles Robinson were unsurprisingly elected to serve three more years on the local education board.
Similarly running unopposed, Town Moderator Alan Foulds also secured his 26th consecutive term in office.
A number of Town Meeting seats were also up for grabs during yesterday’s election, and The Reading Chronicle will run a full list of winners once Gemme’s office finalizes the results.
Roughly 20 percent of the town’s electorate cast a ballot at the polls on Tuesday.
