To the RMHS community, Kate Faucon is a friend and ally to all. For the past four years, Kate has played a vital role on the lacrosse team, winter track, and cheer team, but has also volunteered to make this a better town. Kate's teammates would describe her as someone who brings inclusivity and dedication to the environment, as well as being an encouraging captain and teammate. She's seen cheering others on and keeping the atmosphere positive on the different teams she participated on. She’ll always cherish the many memories she’s made with her close knit group of teammates, as well as friends.
To award her deep dedication and love for winter track, Kate was picked as track captain this winter. This showcases her talent and how much she loves the sport, as it was team picked. She alway plays an important role on the lacrosse team and on the cheer team as well, promoting a positive environment. She's loved the times spent on and off the fields as those sports have given her some of her most memorable moments and friendships.
When reflecting on her time at RMHS, Kate shares that her most memorable moments have always been those spent with her friends and teammates. Her most exciting moment was when she was given the opportunity to cheer at playoff football games, as well as competing for cheerleading in states her junior year. What she’ll always most remember are the friendships that grew and were created during her time at RMHS. A poignant memory that will always stand out to her are times walking through the hallways and talking to her friends and peers everyday. Kate shares that high school has given her the opportunity to make so many lifelong friendships, which she's forever grateful for.
Kate has made a significant impact in the Reading community as she enjoys giving back in any way possible. She loves to volunteer as the process is beyond rewarding to see other people and places succeed. In the past she has been a cheerleading demonstrator for youth cheerleaders for every Reading fall season of high school. Kate is a frequent volunteer for special olympics events, as well as math tutor for middle schoolers and high-schoolers. And most recently, she delivered food pantry groceries to a family throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, showing her passion for giving.
She has continued to push herself in her studies as she takes consistently rigorous courses. This year she's taking Advanced Placement Biology, Advanced Placement Spanish, Advanced Placement AB Calculus, Honors World Issues, Honors Diverse Voices, Honors Horror Literature. She's maintained high honors all four years as her education is very important to her.
In the next few weeks, Kate looks forward to applying to numerous colleges to the surrounding New England area. She wants to pursue biology on a pre-med track in hopes of entering the medical field to become a pediatrician.
To commemorate her hard work inside and outside of the school, Kate has been included in numerous clubs that celebrate students who devote their time to their school work and giving back to our community. She is a member of the Reading Memorial High Schools chapter of the National Honor Society; a club that promotes students with many volunteer hours, different leadership positions and high grades. She is also a rocket ambassador who volunteers at different school events, mainly helping the kids in the grades below to equate to high school. And lastly, she's a part of A World of Difference, a club at RMHS devoted to seeing positive change in our community through numerous volunteer opportunities.
Her favorite quote is “You must be the change you wish to see in the world” by Gandhi as it encourages her to be the best version of herself.
When she's not volunteering or working at the Reading House of Pizza and at Crystal Lake Dental, Kate enjoys spending quality time with her family friends. She also loves to run, walk her dog, do calligraphy, and read historical books.
Kate would like to take this time to thank all the amazing teachers who have created such a deep love for learning. Among all of her teachers, Ms. Lynch-DiSorbo, Mr. DiBenedictis, Mr. Binaghi, Ms. Cambra, and Mr. Albright stand out as having the biggest impact on her development as a student, but also as a person. She would also like to recognize the classes Honors World Issues with Mr. Fiore, Honors Diverse Voices with Ms. Williams, and AP US History as classes that have broadened her knowledge as well as impacted her in positive ways.
A teacher that stands out significantly for her is her Spanish teacher from freshman and junior year, Mr. Binaghi. Kate shares that his teaching style encouraged her to be the best version of herself and is beyond grateful for the two years spent in his classroom as it felt like she learned an eternal lesson.
“I truly believe I’ll never have a teacher like him again. He challenged my learning for the benefit of my knowledge and future success. As well as being a great teacher, he most importantly taught me countless life lessons that I will never ever forget. Anyone who has had Mr. Binaghi knows how lucky they are to have had him as a teacher,” Kate shares.
And lastly, Kate would like to thank her friends and family for the constant love and support in any endeavor and life obstacle.
“I couldn’t have gotten through high school without my family and friends. Shout-out to friends I’ve had since before high school and the amazing friendships I’ve made during high school,” Kate shares.
Kate resides at 23 Shady Hill Lane, Reading, with her mom, Amy Sweeney, dad, Dan Faucon, and brother Vincent (19).
