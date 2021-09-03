READING - The Antique Car Show is an annual highlight at the Reading Fall Street Faire. This year we can expect to see upwards of 50 different classic cars on Sunday September 12 between noon and 5 PM at the Faire.
Ed Sartell, of Sartell Electrical Services, has organized the Antique Car Show for several years. He says there is great camaraderie among classic car owners, many of whom are part of the North Shore Old Car Club. Mr. Sartell says, “We have amazing cars that show so much history and incredible engineering. All in one location people might be able to see 1950s Corvettes, 1960 Thunderbirds, 1960 Impalas, military vehicles, and Model As. People can get up close and see these amazing pieces of history and even take a peek under the hoods. The car owners are right there and love talking with people about their car and its history. It’s always a great time.”
Got a car enthusiast in your family? You won’t want to miss it.
It takes many people to make the Antique Car Show happen. Car owners who participate enjoy a lunch provided by Laurie’s 909 Catering. Charlene Bazarian, blogger with FBJFit.com, organizes music for the Car Show to make sure the event is a real trip down memory lane. Rick Obey’s Entertainment plays hits from the 50s, 60s, and 70s all afternoon, making sure the music is from the same era as many of the classic cars.
The Antique Car show is generously sponsored by Salem Five.
The Reading Fall Street Faire is Sunday September 12 in downtown Reading from noon to 5 PM. The Antique Car Show will be located in the parking lot off Haven Street behind CVS. Visit fallstreetfaire.com for all information. Follow Reading Fall Street Faire on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for updates.
.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.