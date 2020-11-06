For the past four years, Riley has been included in many different clubs that she’s helped make a difference in. Her friends would describe her as someone that helps promote an inclusive and fun atmosphere. Her teachers would describe her as someone who's outgoing and contributes to the everyday discussion. She remains an approachable friend to all in the Reading community.
Something important to Riley is the impact she has on younger kids, as she works with them in many different atmospheres. For the past few years, Riley has helped at the YMCA as a swim instructor, helping teach younger children to learn to love to swim as much as she does. She also babysits regularly for different families, again encouraging her passion of pursuing a career in childhood development.
Riley looks forward to following her passions next year at a liberal arts college somewhere in the northeastern area. She hopes to pursue a major in Psychology & Child development. She shares that she hopes to remain in New England, but still get a change of scenery. Riley is excited for the new beginnings and opportunities the school will bring.
The most exciting moments for Riley from RMHS stems from her time spent with her friends that she’ll remember forever. Riley also reflects on how rewarding it is to see a child succeed in something she helped them in.
“I do a lot of service work that pertains to working with kids. I love working with kids and getting to see them grow and develop over the period of time that I am working with them. Every child is so different and it is great to get to see how they work,” Riley shares.
Throughout her time at RMHS, Riley has continuously challenged herself through her academics and athletics. In the past she’s been enrolled in different fun electives and classes. This year she’s taking Child Development, Facing History and Ourselves, Diverse Voices, Law, Environmental Issues, and Intro to Calculus. To show her dedication to her coursework, Riley was awarded the French Perseverance Award.
When Rileys is not babysitting or working as a swim instructor at the Burbank YMCA, or studying, she enjoys spending quality time with her friends and family. In her free time, she enjoys any creative outlet like drawing or painting.
When reflecting on her time at RMHS, Riley reflects on the memorable times spent in and around the school. Without the many helpful and involved teachers Riley has had, she wouldn’t have discovered her passion for her future career.
To her friends and family, Riley thanks them for their endless support through not only her academics but personally as well. Without her close friends and family, Riley wouldn’t be where she is now as they’ve made her who she is today.
Riley has been a part of many different clubs and made a wide impact on each one. She’s been in numerous productions in the drama club, as well as helping out in the crew. She shares that getting a varsity letter in drama was one of the best and most encouraging moments from high school.
One of her main passions include giving back to the community in any way she can. She helps run a club at RMHS and other schools in Reading called BOLD: a club about empowering girls in elementary and middle school in order to teach them about body positivity and the negative effects of the media. Her help in this club is so important and appreciated throughout the younger kids she mentors. Riley is also a part of Reading Kids Connect, where she mentors young kids during quarantine by talking and creating fun activities to do with them during a time when many activities could not occur. And lastly, she has volunteered at Ironstone Farm, leading and sidewalking horses so people with developmental and physical disabilities could engage in activity and therapy.
Some of her favorites include Mac & Cheese, the actor Dylan O’Brien and the movies The Parent Trap & Mamma Mia. Her favorite restaurant is On The Border, where she could be seen eating with her family and friends.
Riley resides at 23 Berkeley street with her parents, Christine & Tom, older brother Colin (20) and their dog Max.
