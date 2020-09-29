READING – You might think almost 900 parking spaces for Downtown Reading’s 210 businesses would be plenty. And on many days, it is. But other days, as you turn into the upper Haven lot behind CVS and see a packed house, it can be a frustrating game of circling and hoping. It’s a game many residents know all too well.
On Tuesday night the Reading Select Board will tackle the issue of downtown parking. They could say yes to eliminating the 58 leased spaces in the downtown area. They could say yes to investing in kiosks at Brande Court and the CVS lot. Or they could make Julie Mercier, Reading’s Community Development Director, very happy with a simple motion, read by board secretary Carlo Bacci. “A motion to approve the downtown parking plan as outlined by Julie.”
Parking has long been an issue in Reading. “It’s a hot topic,” said Mercier at Wednesday night’s Zoom session. “It’s an emotional thing for a lot of people.”
Nelson/Nygaard Consulting Associates, Inc. did an assessment of Reading’s parking in 2018 and the Parking Traffic Transportation Task Force (PTTTF), a 12-member committee composed of a variety of town officials, has been using that, along with a 2019 parking survey and discussions with businesses and residents to come up with improvements. But from residents to business employees to commuters, there are a lot of diverging interests.
Let’s start with the good news. The town has decided not to make any changes to resident parking regulations. In a statement sent to the Select Board prior to their Sept. 8 meeting, Town Manager Bob LeLacheur said that because of issues ranging from the pandemic to economic development downtown, it, “seems prudent that any changes to resident parking regulations be delayed.”
“We just want a little more time to figure it out and think a little more about it, try to come up with some more creative solutions that achieve the goal without creating a hardship for residents,” said Mercier.
Possibly the biggest challenge is centered around employee parking. From the large medical and dental offices on Haven Street to the smaller stores, employees need a place to park. The Nelson/Nygaard assessment divided Reading’s downtown into an inner core and an outer core. The inner core is a triangle of sorts, formed by High Street, Haven, and Main. It includes parking for roughly 550 cars. The outer core is the surrounding areas and there are roughly 330 spaces there.
Instead of allowing business employees to eat up valuable spaces behind CVS or at Brande Court, the plan is to direct them to the outer core region. That would be done with kiosks behind CVS, where there’s space for 100 cars, and at Brande Court, where there’s space for 60 cars. In addition, the town would create more employee parking in the outer core streets. The town would then look to improve lighting and other safety concerns like sidewalks.
There is no time limit to the kiosks in those lots and the cost is up for discussion. Among the concerns, how will Reading seniors adjust to kiosks that require a smartphone to pay. On Aug. 11 the board saw a presentation by town officials that said, “the goals of paid parking kiosks are: to influence user behavior, to create turnover & availability of spaces in prime locations, and to improve the user experience of downtown Reading.”
Turnover is key. The more turnover in a parking lot, the better the parking opportunities. If a lot is filled with employees there’s little turnover and that results in frustrated customers.
There will be a public hearing regarding parking scheduled for 7:30 at Tuesday’s Select Board meeting. Afterward the board will be discussing and potentially voting on modifications to the downtown parking system.
Whatever happens, no Reading resident can say they didn’t have the opportunity to get their 2 cents in. There have been 10 zoom information sessions, the last of which was Wednesday night and included nine residents. In addition, the town website invites residents to email Mercier with their thoughts and if you’d like, you’re even invited to meet one-on-one with town staff.
The Select Board has discussed the parking issue during four meetings, the most recent Aug. 11. Links to each of those meetings is on the town website. Tuesday night the board will have Reading’s parking future in its hands.
“They could vote on it in pieces and we’d just figure out how to make it work,” said Mercier during Wednesday’s Zoom session. “It does work better as a whole system we think … I try not to have expectations. I do hope, I really, really hope that they’ll vote on these. We’ve spent a lot of time on them. We have a lot of data to support them. We’ve got a lot of great feedback. All the pieces really work together. But we’ll take what we get.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.