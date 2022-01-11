READING - In a major departure from previous stances on facial coverings, the local Board of Health says residents should only use medical-grade masks while venturing out into the public.
As previously reported by The Reading Chronicle, the three-member Board of Health late last week voted unanimously to reintroduce masking mandates for all indoor public spaces across the community.
The result of a broader discussion that began with a public hearing last Monday, the public health officials stopped short of requiring the use of medical-grade materials, but nonetheless are classifying cloth masks as insufficient to stop the transmission and spread of COVID-19.
“It should be surgical masks, KN95’s or their equivalent,” said Board of Health Chairman Richard Lopez of the preferred masking type during a public hearing last week.
According to Lopez and other board members, the newest recommendation is based upon concerns about the infectivity of the so-called “Omicron” variant of COVID-19, which is driving an unprecedented surge in new COVID-19 transmissions across the country.
Though Board of Health member Kerry Dunnell last week argued that citizens should not use so-called N95 masks, the preferred protective equipment of hospital workers, the local officials uniformly agreed that any medical-grade mask is better than a cloth or paper facial covering.
“Due to the transmissibility of the Omicron variant, cloth masks alone are strongly discouraged,” the Board of Health notes in the latest order.
Notably, the latest Board of Health recommendation conflicts with the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which recommends residents wear masks with at least two layers of a breathable fabric. According to the federal agency, which last updated its facial covering guidance in October, all “surgical N95” masks should be reserved for healthcare personnel. State guidelines posted online by the Mass. Department for Public Health (DPH), which recommends that all individuals wear a facial covering when within an indoor public setting, also includes various references on how to “properly wear” and care for a cloth mask.
According to Reading’s new mask mandate, which became effective just after midnight on Jan. 7, all persons over the age of 2 should wear a facial covering when in public indoor spaces.
The emergency public health order applies to all private businesses, which must publicly post a sign on their entrances notifying the public about the rules.
Business owners or their designees are responsible for asking all persons unwilling to adhere to the rules to leave the premises, and those found in non-compliance could be subjected to $300 fines.
Though the Board of Health was clear that businesses have no discretion in enforcing the directive, Associate Member Kevin Sexton urged compliant citizens to avoid confrontations with persons who are ignoring the emergency order.
Sexton also clarified that the Board of Health, rather than the police department, is responsible for investigating any alleged violations of the public health directive.
“I just want to reiterate that the police are not the enforcement arm for this,” said Sexton, who encouraged concerned residents to contact the Board of Health about violations.
“Please, please, please don’t go up to people in public and tell them they should be wearing a mask. It’s very confrontational and there’s no reason to get close to someone who’s not [masked up],” the Board of Health member continued. “And for those who have an issue with putting on a mask, please give these businesses a break. They don’t want to impose this on you.”
To be clear about the scope of the mandate, the Board of Health has specified that fitness centers and other membership-based entities must adhere to the local regs. Those exercising in gyms and personal training facilities must wear a mask at all times while indoors, even while engaged in “strenuous activities”.
Barbershops, nail salons, and other personal service establishments are also subject to the order, though customers may briefly drop their face mask if their facial hair is being cut or treated.
For restaurants, all employees and diners must wear a mask whenever they are not actively eating or drinking. Lastly, the order applies to communal indoor spaces within multi-family homes and apartment buildings.
According to Reading Health Director Ade Solarin, anyone who wants to report a violation of the masking order can call 781-942-6680.
Importantly, the Board of Health order does not apply to children within school settings, which are subject to superseding mandates from the Mass. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE). For all public school and licensed daycare settings, children under the age of 5 are exempt from masking mandates, according to a copy of the DESE rules that were just updated yesterday.
